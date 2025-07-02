Damian Lillard Drops ‘Don’t Feel Bad For Me’ Bombshell Following Bucks Ordeal As He’ll Earn Close To $40 Million Regardless

Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after making a basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

NBA free agency has finally started, and in just two days, we’ve seen some league-altering deals. Perhaps the biggest shock of all came when the news broke that the Milwaukee Bucks had waived All-Star Damian Lillard to make cap space for Myles Turner, who they signed from the Pacers. The news came as a shock because Lillard returned early from injury for the team in the playoffs, and ended up tearing his Achilles.

Of course, with his Achilles recovering, Lillard won’t be fit to play for at least 6-9 months, given how quickly his body heals. Fans felt that the Bucks had done Dame dirty, choosing to waive him despite how he put his career on the line for them in the playoffs.

While everyone sounds off on the Bucks’ decision, Lillard himself doesn’t seem all that devastated. Why, you ask? Well, the secret lies in the manner in which the Bucks waived him.

The remaining $112 million that he was set to receive from the team has been stretched over the next 5 years, meaning, irrespective of what happens in his recovery, Lillard has a steady source of income for the next half a decade.

According to kentsports24 on Instagram, this allows Dame freedom of choice, in that he can choose which team to go to next as he recovers from the Achilles injury.

This means that should Dame wait a year before signing with a new team, he’d still make the money that the Bucks owe him, and if he does sign for a minimum contract with any contending team, he’d still get that sweet Bucks to supplement any minimum deal he signs.

Personal reports also claim that Dame has been relatively unbothered by the Bucks’ decision. Reports from close friends have all pointed to the same thing. Lillard is elated to have that freedom that this offers him, as he still chases one thing that has evaded him his whole career: a ring.

His post on Instagram from 9 hours ago also alludes to the same, with a clear sign that Dame Dolla is not giving up on basketball yet. He captioned it #ToBeContinued, a clear indication that when Dame comes back, he’ll be back to his best.