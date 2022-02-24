“There’s no place like Akron, aka home”: Savannah James adds fuel to the ‘LeBron James to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rumors amidst Lakers debacle

Savannah James takes to social media to say that there’s no place like Akron amidst LeBron James to the Cavaliers rumors.

LeBron James seemed to be sending quite a bit of subliminal messages to Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers during the past All-Star weekend. Everything from praising the Cavaliers front office and Sam Presti for rebuilding the right way to saying he’s more than open to returning back to Cleveland, James has not committed to the Lakers in the long run.

Several reports have been coming out as of recent claiming James did not approve of the Lakers not making a move this past Feb 10th trade deadline. However, it’s also been reported that Anthony Davis and ‘The King’ were kept in the loop about every and any possible trade that could’ve happened.

Also read: “Harrison Barnes invites Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, everybody to his wedding except me”: Draymond Green believes his former teammate still holds a grudge against him

Given just how much of an influence LeBron James and Klutch Sports Group have over the Lakers’ decisions in terms of player movement, it’s quite logical to believe that James did not like the potential moves that were out there for the purple and gold.

Savannah James praises Akron, Ohio while LeBron James contemplates his future.

It’s no surprise that LeBron James has come out and said that his only wish is to play with his son, Bronny, when he gets drafted in 2024. Given the fact that Bronny is projected to be an early second round pick and drafting him essentially guarantees James signing a one year deal with them, SRPs are quite valuable nowadays.

Also read: “Michael Jordan looked at me and said ‘I seen what you did to my team, f*ck you’”: Karl-Anthony Towns discloses the hilarious conversation he had with the Bulls GOAT during the ASG

There is however, a gap year between 2024 and the last year of his contract with the Lakers that ends next season. With how LA is playing, it’s unclear if James will sign his extension for another year (2023-24).

Ruling out a return to home (Cleveland, Ohio) would be foolish as LeBron James himself said that he would absolutely consider it. With the NBA having down time right now, Savannah James only added fuel to the fire with an Instagram story that praises Akron, Ohio.