“Markieff Morris is likely to make his return when the Miami Heat host Nikola Jokic and co”: The veteran forward hasn’t played a game since the neck injury he suffered at the hands of the Joker

According to reports, Markieff Morris would miss ten games due to the neck injury he suffered at the hands of Nikola Jokic.

The brawl between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris had everyone’s attention. The unfortunate incident had Jokic suspended for the game. On the other hand, Morris had to pay a hefty fine. The incident has had polarizing views. However, Morris hasn’t played a game since then.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra had described the Joker’s actions as dangerous and dirty. Morris’ absence has definitely hurt the Heat bench. According to Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

“With Morris not on the Heat’s four-game trip, it means the veteran forward likely will miss at least 10 games with what the team is listing as whiplash.”

The former NBA champion was playing 18.7 MPG this season, coming off the bench. Morris averaged 7.7 PPG on a 45.7% shooting from the field.

The injury would likely have Morris out till the Heat plays a game at home. Ironically, the Heat’s next home game is against the Denver Nuggets on 29th November.

Markieff Morris may make his return against Nikola Jokic and co.

The Heat are currently are 11-5 and hold the second seed in the eastern conference. The team is one of the favorites in the east. According to several surveys, the South Beach team made the best moves this off-season.

Pat Riley and co-signed Markieff Morris during the current off-season, adding depth to their bench. However, Morris would find himself in one of the biggest brawls of recent times. As a consequence, he would miss a handful of games.

The veteran forward hasn’t played a game since 8th November. Various reports suggest that Morris will play the next home game for the Heat that has them hosting the Denver Nuggets.

“Now it is an injury that likely will have him out at least until the Heat return to FTX Arena on Nov. 29,” Winderman wrote.

“The opponent that night? Jokic and the Nuggets.”

There is no doubt that this would be the most anticipated game of the season. Tensions are going to run high with the Jokic brothers tweeting about their presence at the FTX Arena.

Things have only worsened with Jimmy Butler and co going to find Jokic post the game and the Morris brothers taking to Twitter to talk about it, making it a family feud.

Though one hopes that Morris recovers soon, one wouldn’t want another altercation on the court when the two teams play later this month.