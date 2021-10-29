“Damian Lillard has shot more bricks from the 3-point line than Russell Westbrook this season”: A shocking statistic reveals Logo Lillard suffering from a shooting crisis

A shocking statistic reveals Russell Westbrook has shot better from the 3-point line than Damian Lillard so far.

There is no doubt that statistics can be highly misleading at times. These statistic tools have made every person on the internet an analyst or critic. The statistic subject has polarizing views and has been the subject of a lot of debates.

Nonetheless, statistics make some of the most interesting conversations, especially amongst sports fans. One such recent statistic revealed Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has shot better from beyond the arc than Damian Lillard.

This statistic is astonishing to say the least, as Lillard is known to be one of the best long-range shooters in the league. Lillard had also earned nicknamed Logo Lillard due to his ability to pull up from half-court.

On the contrary, Westbrook’s shooting has declined rapidly over the years, especially from the 3-point line. Though only a few games into the season, one cannot ignore this statline.

Russell Westbrook has a better 3P% than Damian Lillard in the 2021-22 season so far.

They say statistics can be highly amusing. This case certainly proves it. The Portland Trail Blazers and LA Lakers rank 8th and 9th position respectively on the western conference table. While the Blazers have a 2-2 record, the Lakers are 2-3.

However, there has been an interesting observation about the All-Star point guards of the respective teams. A statistic shows, though marginally, Westbrook has shot better from the 3-point line than Lillard so far in the season.

In his five games so far, Westbrook is 17.4% from the 3-point line. The former MVP is 4 for 23 from beyond the arc. On the other hand, Lillard has shot 17.1% from beyond the arc. The Blazers guard is 6 for 35 from the 3-point line.

Though a marginal difference, Lillard shooting worse than Westbrook from the 3-point line is disappointing news for Blazers fans. However, both their 3-point shooting percentages are extremely low. Hopefully, both superstars are able over the slump soon.