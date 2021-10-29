Basketball

“Asking Savannah James out for a date seemed easier than playing alongside Russell Westbrook”: Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James has the most daunting task of his career ahead of him

"Asking Savannah James out for a date seemed easier than playing alongside Russell Westbrook": Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James has the most daunting task of his career ahead of him
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"That's just hot-headed Russell Westbrook losing his cool": Skip Bayless calls Lakers superstar classless after Darius Bazley incident
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Asking Savannah James out for a date seemed easier than playing alongside Russell Westbrook": Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James has the most daunting task of his career ahead of him
“Asking Savannah James out for a date seemed easier than playing alongside Russell Westbrook”: Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James has the most daunting task of his career ahead of him

Former Super Bowl champion and Undisputed analyst Shannon Sharpe believes playing alongside Russell Westbrook is…