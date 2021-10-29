“Asking Savannah James out for a date seemed easier than playing alongside Russell Westbrook”: Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James has the most daunting task of his career ahead of him

Former Super Bowl champion and Undisputed analyst Shannon Sharpe believes playing alongside Russell Westbrook is the biggest challenge that LeBron James has faced in his 19-years in the league.

The LA Lakers are off to a bumpy start, especially after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. The purple and gold team that seemed in cruise control till halftime would collapse. The Lakers blew a 26-point lead to the OKC, air balling two chances to tie the game at clutch time.

Russell Westbrook recorded a quadruple-double that included ten turnovers. The former MVP got ejected from the match in the final seconds. Though Anthony Davis had a great game, he couldn’t save his team from the loss.

LeBron James missed his second consecutive game due to ankle soreness. The loss to OKC was something the Lakers aren’t going to forget anytime soon. The Lakers were no doubt the stronger team on paper.

During a recent episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe spoke about James having the most daunting task of his career ahead of him that consisted of playing with Westbrook.

Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James has the most daunting task of his career ahead of him.

Russell Westbrook is one of the most polarizing superstars of the current generations. Though a sensational player, the former MVP has failed to have a deep playoff run since 2016. Over the years, Westbrook has developed the image of putting up empty stats.

The two-time scoring champion requires the ball to be in his hands most of the time. Brodie has one of the highest usage rates in the league. His inability to shoot jumpers, coupled with increased turnovers, is a reason to worry.

In the latest segment of Undisputed, Shannon went on a rant terming Westbrook as the most daunting task of James’ 19-year old career.

“More difficult than building the LeBron brand, more difficult than building Springhills, his production company. Even building the courage to go ask Savannah will you go out on a date with me. This is his most difficult task.”

Shannon’s above statements had co-panelists Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe in splits. Shannon’s statement may be an exaggeration. However, Westbrook has had a tough time co-existing with superstar teammates, such as Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Bradley Beal.

The LA Lakers face Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. Though there is no certainty if the kid from Akron is playing tonight, one can hope James takes the Lakers back to winning ways.