“Damian Lillard is a better clutch shooter than Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant”: Lakers legend, Robert Horry, puts Blazers superstar over NBA icons

Robert Horry says that Damian Lillard is the no. 1 clutch shooter over guys like Michael Jordan, Steph Curry, and Kobe Bryant.

The amount of clutch shots Damian Lillard has made over the course of his decade long career is absolutely insane. Whether it was his double-clutch game-tying shot against the New Orleans Hornets in his rookie season or his back-to-back 3s against the Chicago Bulls last season in the final 10 seconds of the game, Dame knows when to turn it up.

Damian Lillard led the league in clutch scoring during the 2020-21 NBA season with a total of 162 points and he’s been doing this ever since his rookie season. Of course, talking about clutch plays from Dame wouldn’t be complete without mentioning his two series-ending buzzer beaters against Houston and Oklahoma City.

There is no doubt that the waning seconds of an NBA game belonged to the Weber State alum during the 2010s and Los Angeles Lakers legend, Robert Horry, agrees beyond that point as well.

Robert Horry on Damian Lillard and his clutch gene.

Guys like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant had their fair share of clutch moments during their playing careers. Whether it was Jordan’s game-winner over Cleveland or Kobe’s buzzer beater against the Suns in the Playoffs, both the shooting guards were feared in the clutch.

Robert Horry, who’s had a plethora of his own clutch shots as well, has recently come out and said that he believes Damian Lillard may have an edge over both Jordan and Kobe in the ‘who’s more clutch’ conversation.

“Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, Steph Curry, and this guy right here is probably number 1: Damian Lillard. And people are going to say, ‘Damian Lillard? He hasn’t won anything.’ But, he’s hit more- he has hit a clutch shot versus every team in the NBA”

Had a blast w/the legend @RKHorry on today’s Crossover pod: On Jokic’s MVP win, worries about Ja, importance of Ayton … and yeah, that 2002 shot vs. the Kings. Plus: Rob names his top 5 clutch shooters. Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/qVbrwVjemv — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) May 13, 2022

This is certainly the case as Lillard has either had a buzzer-beater or a shot to tie or win a game against every single team that plays in the league currently. Putting him up there with the likes of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan shouldn’t be considered as something of a surprise.