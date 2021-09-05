“Damian Lillard is using is wedding to recruit Draymond Green’!”: Fans claim that the Blazers’ superstar is using his special day to lure the Warriors’ star to Portland

A video of Draymond Green dancing at Damian Lillard’s wedding is going viral on social media, and fans have some interesting reactionsd

Draymond Green and Damian Lillard have shared an extremely close bond over the years. Both stars were drafted in the same year (2012). Dame went No. 6 to the Portland Trailblazers, while Draymond proved to be a sleeper pick at No. 35 to the Golden State Warriors.

Having been one-team men throughout their careers, both have had similar experiences, hence share a lot in common. While Dame paved his way to becoming one of the most feared scorers, Draymond has used his basketball genius to affect defense on a whole new level.

The duo has been regular rivals during the postseason, where Draymond clearly has had the upper hand. Besides the NBA, Dame and Draymond recently represented the USA together in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won the team a gold medal. It’s easy to see why both athletes share a particularly close bond with each other.

Draymond Green lights up the dance floor in Damian Lillard’s wedding

Damian Lillard recently married his long-time girlfriend Kay’La Hanson in a quiet ceremony. He had quite a few guests from the NBA world, including his Blazers’ teammates. However, a name that wasn’t detected till recently was Draymond Green.

Draymond Green is known to be the life of many-a-parties, but he looked especially turnt at Dame’s wedding. Some joked about how Draymond was iso-ing during the event. Meanwhile, others jokingly deemed it a tampering incident, claiming that Dame was recruiting Draymond.

Either way, Dray Dray added fun to the party and helped Dame immortalize his day even better. It would be interesting to see the two face off against each other in the new season, after being so close to each other in the offseason.