Damian Lillard Lashes Out At The Asinine Nature Of NBA Refs Admitting To Their ‘LaMelo Ball Mistake’ Post-Game

Saturday’s slate of games began with controversy due to a wrong call in the dying moments of the Charlotte Hornets-Milwaukee Bucks contest. The decision eventually led to LaMelo Ball sinking game-winning free throws, resulting in Damian Lillard’s outburst on social media. He expressed frustrations at the officials responsible for their 114-115 loss.

Following the game, crew chief Curtis Blair admitted that the officials made a crucial blunder in the final seconds of the close encounter. During the live game, it was believed that Giannis Antetokounmpo made contact with Ball’s leg resulting in the latter’s tripping. However, Blair admitted that the postgame review clearly showed no “illegal leg to leg contact” on the play.

Lillard shared a transcript of this exchange between Blair and the Charlotte Observer’s Rod Boone. He captioned his IG story, “How does this help when the game has been lost?”

Dame on the Bucks loss tonight pic.twitter.com/dAYf51J88K — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) November 17, 2024

Dame and the remaining members of the Bucks’ furious reactions are justified. Videos of the play make it extremely evident that Ball tripped on his shoes and wasn’t fouled by the Greek Freak. This is clearly a win that the Bucks could’ve had in the bag and now have to deal with NBA officials admitting to their mistakes in the aftermath which does nothing but pour salt on the wound of such a heart-wrenching loss.

“LaMelo tripped on his own Pumas,” the Hornets’ commentator exclaimed when the replay was being shown.

“LaMelo tripped on his own pumas” – Hornets Commentators pic.twitter.com/iwkuApkeuR — Follow HeavenlyBuckets (@heavenlybuckets) November 16, 2024

Antetokounmpo wasn’t exempt from having an on-court outburst. The two-time MVP was extremely animated in expressing his dissatisfaction with the call and even made his opinions known to the officials by shouting right at their faces.

Giannis to the ref “WHAT ARE YOU DOING???????” pic.twitter.com/JPjwxUVmJE — BucksShowYo (@BucksShowYo) November 16, 2024

This incident is now the second straight occasion that the Bucks have been on the wrong end of an inaccurate call. During Wednesday night’s contest against the Detroit Pistons, Antetokounmpo was the primary subject involved in yet another controversial foul call.

The Pistons drew up an inbound play that ended with rookie Ron Holland finishing at the rim. A potentially made alley-oop would’ve resulted in a two-point win. Instead, Antetokounmpo played brilliant defense to swat the ball out of Holland’s hand mid-air… or at least that’s what everyone thought till the officials called a foul.

Even after review, the officials stuck with their original decision. But as the old saying goes, “Ball don’t lie” – Holland, a 92% FT shooter, would miss both free throws. And eventually, Doc Rivers’ crew clinched the win backed by Giannis’ 59-point explosion.

Sadly, the wrong call did have a harmful effect this time around. Instead of potentially winning the game and being closer to the playoff positions in the standings, the Bucks now have a 4-9 record, good enough for only the 12th spot in the standings.