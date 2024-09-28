Damian Lillard Makes Bold Prediction On His Former Teammate’s Upcoming Miami Heat Stint

This season several players have moved to new teams. Nassir Little, who started his career with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019, and then went to Phoenix last year, has now joined the Miami Heat. The fans in Miami are excited about having Little on their side.

A fan page of the franchise named ‘Heat Nation’ posted on X, that Little is the kind of player that can be utilized very well by Erik Spoelstra. His former teammate Damian Lillard reposted the same on his Instagram story and made a tall claim on Little’s behalf. Did you know that Little was part of the deal that sent Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks?

The three-team trade sent Little to the Phoenix Suns in September 2023. About 11 months later, he was waived by the Phoenix franchise. A month later, he has found a new home in Miami and Lillard is now co-signing his ability as a player.

The fan page wrote, “Nassir Little seems like a player Spo would like. Wing defender, athletic, and he’s 24 years old.” When the eight-time All-Star saw this post, he shared it on his IG story with the caption, “He has it in him… You heard it here first.” Lillard giving such a major shout-out to his former teammate must mean a lot to him.

Little was selected by the Blazers as their 25th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Even though he is yet to find his place in a team, there is no doubt about the talent that he possesses. If the fan’s prediction is true, coach Spoelstra might be able to finally make him a household name after this season.

The Miami Heat can benefit from the Nassir deal

The Heat has offered Little a one-year deal. The franchise is known for taking in developing players and making them reliable when the time comes. According to Stat Muse, Little is averaging 5.5 points while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33% from the three-point line. However, his best NBA season tells a different story.

In the 2021-22 season, he averaged 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 46% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point line. At just 24 years of age and five years into the league, these numbers are worth acknowledging. With his move to Miami, he has a better chance of playing in more games and getting more minutes.

The Heat franchise has suffered a lot of injuries in recent years and they will no longer be relying on a set structure. In that scenario, coach Spo can turn his eyes on someone like Little, who is not only young and talented but is also eager to prove his worth. When the right time comes and he is presented with an opportunity, hopefully, Little will grab it with both hands.