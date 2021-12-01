Basketball

Damian Lillard’s worst game of the season, Blazers having the worst road record in the NBA, and Anfernee Simons being a ray of hope: Portland Trailblazers TSR Roundup

Damian Lillard’s worst game of the season, Blazers having the worst road record in the NBA, and Anfernee Simons being a ray of hope: Portland Trailblazers TSR Roundup
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry operates in a lane of his own": Ray Allen believes comparing Reggie Miller and himself to the Warriors superstar is sacrilege
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Damian Lillard’s worst game of the season, Blazers having the worst road record in the NBA, and Anfernee Simons being a ray of hope: Portland Trailblazers TSR Roundup
Damian Lillard’s worst game of the season, Blazers having the worst road record in the NBA, and Anfernee Simons being a ray of hope: Portland Trailblazers TSR Roundup

How have the Portland Trailblazers fared so far this season and are they what they…