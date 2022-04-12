“Damian Lillard, run them pockets and write something nice about me!”: Josh Hart calls out his newest Blazers superstar teammate to sign him his jersey

Josh Hart hilariously calls out for Damian Lillard to sign a jersey of his for him since they’re both on the Blazers together.

Draymond Green and several other Team USA members this past summer lobbied for Damian Lillard to get the lower abdominal surgery he needed oh so badly. However, given how driven Dame is about getting the Portland Trailblazers into the postseason at the very least, he stayed on the court for a total of 29 games in 2021-22.

With Lillard officially out for the season and there being no definitive timetable for his return next season, the Blazers went into tank and rebuild mode. The latter resulted in them trading away a franchise cornerstone in CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans, getting Josh Hart in return.

With the Blazers wanting to tank, they eventually had to sit Hart down and rule him for the season as well as he was playing extremely well. He had multiple games scoring 25+ points in February and March, even going off for 44 against the Wizards.

With Damian Lillard receiving a new backcourt teammate, it’s time for them to get acquainted with one another and it seems like a signed jersey from the Blazers legend to Hart is the way to go.

Damian Lillard and Josh Hart on Twitter.

When asked about getting to play with Damian Lillard next season, Josh Hart said, “I feel like I can finally ask him for a signed jersey. Before, my team catches an L and he has 40, I can’t really ask him for a signed jersey.”

Hart would go on Twitter to tweet out, “Run them pockets, Damian Lillard needs the jersey! Also write something nice like I’m one of your favorite players of something.” Dame would respond going, “Lol you have Hart bro, I love that about you.”

Run them pockets @Dame_Lillard needs the jersey! Also write something nice like I’m one of your fav players or something ✊🏽 https://t.co/cvIHKpgZmg — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 11, 2022

As for the quote Hart told Sean Highkin, he wasn’t lying. Dame seems to go off against any team Josh Hart is on, averaging a whopping32.7 points and 7 assists against his squads.