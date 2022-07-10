“Damian Lillard, why are you faking phone calls!?”: NBA Twitter sent into a tailspin as Blazers superstar fakes being on a call at Summer League

Damian Lillard fakes being on a phone call while at Summer League and NBA Twitter can’t seem to understand why.

Damian Lillard was recently bestowed with the honor of signing the wealthiest contract extension in NBA history. In his mid to late 30s, Dame is set to make $59 million in 2025-26 and a whopping $63 million in 2026-27. It’s clear that the smoke from last year’s Olympics was just that: smoke, as he clearly wants to be a Blazer for life.

Joe Cronin, who has had a relationship with Damian Lillard over the past few years, has said that the 6x All-Star has been heavily involved in the decision-making processes this past year. According to Cronin, Lillard has been able to pick up the inner workings of front office management quite quickly as well.

Several moves made by Portland have had prior consultation with Dame such as the hiring of Chauncey Billups and drafting high school superstar, Shaedon Sharpe with the 7th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

With him being the unequivocal leader of the Blazers, entering his 11th season in the league, Lillard was seen supporting his young guys at Summer League today.

Damian Lillard fakes a phone call.

While at Summer League, some eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice that Damian Lillard was on the sidelines acting as though he was on the phone. This is because it was clearly visible that his phone screen was switched onto other apps which could’ve been his text messages or notes app.

Dame ain’t on the phone 😂 pic.twitter.com/mXf0bfLKhf — Stevie West (@BruhBroBreh92) July 10, 2022

NBA Twitter found this to be quite amusing as they believe he was trying to escape perhaps an encounter he didn’t want to have. or maybe he was just trying to look like he was busy.

Dame you not on the phone pic.twitter.com/z7MlrJiHcp — Hand down, man down (@HoopsHotel) July 10, 2022

is dame pretending to be on the phone😭😭😭😭 — liverbleed (@liverbleed) July 10, 2022

Dame Lillard was faking that phone call there. How is he calling and his emails shows? What’s up with that? pic.twitter.com/i3yTDoEm88 — BOOMBAP CLAFFY RUBADUB SMADDY (@Waynesprat) July 10, 2022

One possibility that was floated around was that he actually was on the phone but due to some clumsiness on his part, had the phone screen switch to different apps.

Either way, it’s refreshing to see guys like him and Russell Westbrook take to the sidelines of Summer League and coach up their youngsters.