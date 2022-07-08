Basketball

“Damian Lillard wanted to sit down but Jody Paul didn’t return his call or mail”: Blazers’ $70 million superstar is getting ignored by the $20 billion worth franchise owner

“Damian Lillard wanted to sit down but Jody Paul didn't return his call or mail”: Blazers’ $70 million superstar is getting ignored by the $20 billion worth franchise owner
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinions on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
"Wilt Chamberlain could not only block your shot, he could catch it!": Wilt the Stilt played like he had gravity on easy mode throughout his career
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Damian Lillard wanted to sit down but Jody Paul didn't return his call or mail”: Blazers’ $70 million superstar is getting ignored by the $20 billion worth franchise owner
“Damian Lillard wanted to sit down but Jody Paul didn’t return his call or mail”: Blazers’ $70 million superstar is getting ignored by the $20 billion worth franchise owner

The Portland Trail Blazers’ owner Jody Allen is having trouble making time to meet the…