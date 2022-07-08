“Damian Lillard wanted to sit down but Jody Paul didn’t return his call or mail”: Blazers’ $70 million superstar is getting ignored by the $20 billion worth franchise owner

The Portland Trail Blazers’ owner Jody Allen is having trouble making time to meet the face of her franchise, Damian Lillard.

All throughout their Playoffs years, which would be 8 out of the last nine years, the Portland Trail Blazers have been able to keep controversies away despite some genuine efforts by their owners and team management.

But last season’s failure in securing a Playoffs berth for the 9th straight season might have brought attention to some things which were wrong with the team for a long time.

In December 2021, Neil Olshey, Portland’s President of Basketball Operations, was fired for violating the team’s code of conduct after an investigation revealed a decade of workplace toxicity and sexual harassment.

Even the billionaire siblings, i.e., the late Paul Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft, and his sister Jody Allen had some scandalous times which didn’t turn into any punishment. Those allegations were fading away with time as Damian Lillard became a perennial superstar of the league and made them a consistent presence in the post-season for almost a decade.

But Jody, who has always found time to watch the Blazers’ game since Paul’s death in 2018, doesn’t have time to talk to Dame Dolla.

Damian Lillard has trouble meeting Blazers’ ownership

When they were a lottery team before Lillard’s brilliance brought them into the picture back again, for years, Jody and Paul Allen had to face accusations of bad behaviour.

In 2013, the siblings settled outside the court with two of their former security chiefs, who accused them of smuggling, bribery and sexual harassment.

“The allegations that Jody Allen sexually harassed any of her employees are untrue,” Dave Stewart, general counsel for Allen’s Vulcan LLC, said at the time, “Neither Paul Allen nor Jody Allen engaged in any illegal activity,” Stewart said while declining to discuss the settlement.

With so much going on in the ball club this year and one of the cornerstones in CJ McCollum already gone, and Lillard not being much happier either, Jody isn’t willing to talk to the 6 All-Star and All-NBA talent who is also one of NBA’s top-75 players of all time.

That’s pretty atrocious when it is the knowledge that the Nike owner, who has a wealth in surplus of 54, wants to purchase the Blazers franchise from Jody for $2 billion, which she is declining to accept.

