“Damn, Memphis Grizzlies no dancing or talking crazy tonight, huh?!”: Patrick Beverley taunts his former team after the Wolves grab a 119-114 win in a well-contested clash against Ja Morant and co.

After the Wolves grabbed a 5-point win against the Grizzlies, Patrick Beverley took it to his Twitter to taunt Ja Morant and co.

The Minnesota Timberwolves–Memphis Grizzlies contest was action-packed as it could get. After a total of 11 lead changes and 16 ties, it was Karl-Anthony Town and co. who managed to win the well-contested bout 119-114.

D’Angelo Russell led the team to victory as he managed to put up a staggering 37 points, 9 assists, and 2 rebounds on a super-efficient 61.9% shooting from the field. The 2022 3-point contest winner too had an incredible game – recording a solid 22-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal puts an end to T-Mac’s argument about 2003 MVP snub on his podcast

However, it was Patrick Beverley who was in the headlines for his actions after the contest. Immediately after the matchup, Pat Bev took it to his Twitter, taunting Ja Morant and co.

“Awww ok, good luck rest of the way”: Patrick Beverley taunts the Grizzlies

After defeating the 3rd seeded Western Conference team, the 3-time All-Defensive player mocked the team on social media. The 6-foot-1 guard wrote:

Damn Memphis Grizz no dancing or talking crazzzy tonight huh awwww ok Good Luck rest of the way

Damn Memphis Grizz no dancing or talking crazzzy tonight huh 🤔 awwww ok Good Luck rest of the way — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 25, 2022

We all know Pat has a little history with the Grizzlies franchise. During the 2021 offseason, Beverley was acquired by the Grizzlies. After a short while, in the same summer, Beverley was sent away to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez.

Also Read: In the absence of Chris Paul, D-Book puts up the first 25/12/5/6 game in Suns history

Playing his 10th NBA season, Beverley is having a string campaign for the Timberwolves. In the 41 games he’s played so far, Patrick has put up 9.3/4.4/4.9 and is a huge reason for Minnesota’s successful year.