“Devin Booker played point guard tonight and put up a one-of-a-kind performance”: In the absence of Chris Paul, D-Book puts up the first 25/12/5/6 game in Suns history

In the Suns’ 20-point win over the Thunder, Devin Booker took over the game as he put up 25 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, and 6 steals.

With Chris Paul sidelined for 6-8 weeks with a fractured thumb, Devin Booker stepped up big as he played the point guard position during the Thunder matchup. Helping the Phoenix Suns grab their 8th win in a row, D-Book went off for a one-of-a-kind performance in franchise history.

In the 38:10 minutes the 3-time All-Star took on the court, he recorded 25 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, and 6 steals while shooting 56.3% from the field.

Tonight, Book became the first Sun in franchise history with with 25+ PTS, 12+ ASTS, 6+ STLS and 5+ REBS in a game. (h/t @Stathead) pic.twitter.com/gyqUnmCwLb — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 25, 2022

Book also became the first Suns player since Jason Kidd in 2001 with a 25p/10a/5s game.

Devin Booker is the 1st @Suns player with at least 25 points, 10 assists & 5 steals in a game since Jason Kidd in 2001. The Suns are now 5-0 without Chris Paul since he joined the team (regular season & playoffs). pic.twitter.com/NGVPlYgRbF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 25, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Devin Booker puts up an insane stat line

As soon as Booker put up the first 25/12/5/6 stat line in Suns’ history, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

No Chris Paul? No problem. Devin Booker can play the point! 25 points

9-16 field goals

5 rebounds

12 assists

6 steals The Suns keep rolling. #Suns #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/FGNcdOgtYI — The MVP Blog (@themvp_blog) February 25, 2022

Devin Booker kicked off his “Book for MVP” tour tonight This is gonna be fun — Simpson (@purple_n_orange) February 25, 2022

This Devin Booker fella can run the hell out of an offense I tell ya — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) February 25, 2022

Booker has been incredible this season. While co-leading the Suns to the best record in the league, the 25-year-old has been putting up a staggering 25.5/5.2/4.6.