“Damn Sure Tried To Destroy My Homeboys”: Kevin Durant Gets Allen Iverson’s Seal Of Approval On His Take Regarding Battles With LeBron James

He may not speak out about it an awful lot, but it does seem that Allen Iverson has been keeping a keen eye on the NBA community, including Kevin Durant‘s recent comments. The Suns star recently commented on how it is to face off against friends in the NBA. The following is what KD said on the matter.

“At some point, yall non athletes gon realize that friends compete harder against one another,”

Iverson, after seeing Durant’s comments apparently felt the need to back them up. The 48-year-old recently put up the following posts on Instagram.

I understand what the great @easymoneysniper was talking about, I went hard against any and everybody but I damn sure tried to destroy my homeboys because they should’ve known better! 😂 But when a coach give you that impossible task, you can’t chump out. #NobodywasSafe

I told you this how it go, ain’t nobody faking! @dermarrj@kingjames@easymoneysniper#AuthenticShit

Kevin Durant’s words resonated with Iverson so much, that he even felt the need to post a little clip of DerMarr Johnson swatting away one of his shots as an Instagram post. Along with it, he even tagged LeBron James in the caption, bringing it back to remind fans that even the King agrees with Durant’s words, as seen in his post on X (Formerly Twitter)

Allen Iverson had to keep playing against friends

From very early on in his NBA career, Allen Iverson was beloved by just about the entirety of the NBA. Due to this, he was forced to play against close friends during the grand majority of his NBA career. The NBA legend even spoke about having to face off against Kobe Bryant on one occasion, during his playing days, as seen in the YouTube clip by ‘CLTure‘.

Perhaps not so coincidentally, the most iconic game of his career also came against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers. The match in question was Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals. During the contest, Iverson recorded a very impressive 48 points, five rebounds, six assists, and five steals. He also shot 43.9% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc, and 100% from the free-throw line.

However, while his numbers were good on their own, there was a single moment that stole the hearts of a nation.

The step-over will always be iconic. And while Tyronn Lue has come out and said he has accepted being on the wrong end of it, the NBA community will likely feel sorry for him, for a long time.