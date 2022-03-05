“Dan Fagan used Dwight Howard to get me a max contract”: Chandler Parsons recalls how his agent got him a $94 million contract with the Houston Rockets by leveraging the legendary big-man

Chandler Parsons says his agent Dan Fagan got him overpaid in his first offseason as a free agent by promising Dwight Howard to the Rockets GM.

Houston Rockets drafted Chandler Parsons in the second round of the 2011 NBA draft. He was unexpectedly good in his rookie season and earned himself a starting spot. His numbers only got better every subsequent season and that’s probably how his agent duped two teams into getting him a max contract.

However, his career derailed after joining the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016. Multiple knee injuries kept him from reaching his full potential. In addition to being injury-prone, he met with an accident in 2020 and didn’t play an NBA game after that. Earlier this season he announced retirement via Instagram.

Chandler Parsons opens up about how he got a max contract

Chandler Parsons appeared on ‘All The Smoke’ podcast hosted by Matt Barnes and Steven Jackson a few days ago. He opened up about the fateful car accident that put an end to his NBA career and playing alongside James Harden and Dwight Howard among other things.

He also revealed how he got the max contract with the Dallas Mavericks that raised a lot of eyebrows at the time. As it turns out Dan Fagan leveraged another player he was representing at the time, Dwight Howard.

“I was a second-round pick and had a 4-year deal but the fourth year was a team option. I end up hiring Dan Fagen, the only reason because he said ‘I can get you out of that fourth year.’ And no one else could,” said Parsons.

He went to the GM, he went to the owners and said ‘I’ll get you Dwight Howard, but you’re not picking up Parsons’ contract. So instead of getting paid $920k, I got bumped to a max and we got Dwight Howard. Agents get you paid but Dan Fagan got you overpaid.”

Dan Fagan smartly got Chandler Parsons a max but his numbers started dropping from 2014. He even came off the bench the next year and Mavericks let him go in 2016. This time around, Memphis Grizzlies were stupid enough to offer him a $94 million contract in the offseason thinking it’s a steal. The injuries started taking a toll on his game and he was never the same player again.

