“Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are your Walmart James Harden and Joel Embiid”: NBA Twitter praises former Lakers star and Damian Lillard teammate for their stupendous performances on the Pelicans

Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum have emerged as one of the best duos since the All-Star break, which can be trouble for contending teams.

The New Orleans Pelicans rarely had anything to celebrate for this season. While they traded Lonzo Ball and Steven Adams at the start of the season and didn’t get the results that they hoped for, Zion Williamson staying out because of injury hasn’t helped their cause either.

But their mid-season trade of CJ McCollum trade which cost them Josh Hart is doing them some wonders at least since the All-Star break. They have blown away 4 opponents on a trot including the Suns, the Lakers, the Kings, and now the Jazz.

Yes, the Pels are not the team to get blown away anymore. They are the ones who have delivered losses to their last 4 victims by an average of more than 27 points a game.

Final:Pelicans 124, Jazz 90 Ingram 29 pts, 8 rebs & 6 assts

McCollum 24 pts

Hernangomez 13 pts & 8 rebs Pels win their 4th in a row in dominant fashion. They’ve won the last 4 by a combined 107-point margin. Willie Green has this squad playing at an unbelievable level right now — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) March 5, 2022

They are 10th in the West with the same number of wins as the Lakers but 1 more loss. And the way their star duo of BI and CJ is playing currently, they look like a problem for the Playoffs.

Brandon Ingram-CJ McCollum is the second-best duo behind Harden-Embiid: NBA Twitter

In a 34-point thrashing of the 4th placed Utah Jazz, Brandon Ingram went for 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists while CJ McCollum went 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Pels roll to 4th straight double-digit win coming out of All-Star break, this time over Jazz for a 124-90 victory. Ingram & McCollum combine for 53 pts in only 3 quarters of work. Read more in the @PanzuraNews postgame wrap from @Jim_Eichenhofer >> https://t.co/re5PfkbLPJ — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 5, 2022

And with that left Twitter wondering are they really McCollum and Ingram?

Outside of James Harden and Joel Embiid, name a duo playing better basketball and leading their team to dominant wins than Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. — Oleh Kosel 🇺🇦 (@OlehKosel) March 5, 2022

Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum since the all-star break pic.twitter.com/UEyhTZ2tZo — Highbrow of Sportsman’s Paradise (@iDontKnowCutno) March 5, 2022

CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram have only played like 8 games together but they fit so perfectly. Their chemistry is insane — Samosas Malone Redux (@JurassicDunk) March 5, 2022

Media cannot disregard Brandon Ingram as a legit star… he has help now in CJ McCollum and are looking scaryy. Pels stacked. League fuckedd. pic.twitter.com/KvGobviqY0 — celine (@iam_celiiine) March 5, 2022

The duo is averaging a combined 51 points per game since the All-Star break and has looked pretty much unstoppable in the 4-games. They make the Pelicans a big threat for the Playoffs with the form with which they are playing right now.