mobile app bar

“Dan Patrick Is A Coward”: Charles Barkley Calls Out Radio Host For Ducking Him At Lake Tahoe

Advait Jajodia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley

Former NBA player Charles Barkley hits a tee shot during the LIV Invitational Pro-Am at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley is ecstatic about his performance at the 2024 American Century Championship. After placing 74th and 83rd in the previous two editions, he trained under Stan Utley for a year and finished 58th in the 2024 edition. The Hall of Famer has been running victory laps since his much-improved performance and called out celebrities, like Dan Patrick, for not playing in the tournament.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Barkley brought up the topic of the host skipping the American Century Championship. Patrick responded by mocking Barkley’s 58th-place finish, claiming it wasn’t as impressive as he thinks. The Phoenix Suns icon rebutted that the radio host was a “coward” for not participating and joked about his last outing at the Lake Tahoe golf course. He said,

“There were five people who said to me, ‘Man, you gotta get Dan Patrick back out here’. I said, ‘Dan Patrick is a coward. He is scared to play golf on television’… I remember the last time you played in Tahoe, them little putts.”

The two argued about their golfing skills for a few minutes before deciding to settle the debate on the course. Patrick wasn’t the first celebrity Barkley accused of being scared to compete in the American Century Championship. He levied the same allegation on Steph Curry.

Barkley called out Stephen Curry for skipping the American Century Championship

The Golden State Warriors superstar won the American Century Championship with a stellar performance in 2023. However, he did not return to defend his crown this year as he was busy preparing for the Paris Olympics. But Barkley hilariously claimed that Curry missed the tournament to avoid facing him. In an interview with ESPN’s Hannah Storm, the Hall of Famer jokingly said,

“Steph Curry, he’s a coward, Hannah. He’s ducking me. Can you believe he knew I was going to play my best round ever? He’s gonna use some lame excuse like Olympic to duck me. What kind of excuse is that? The Olympics?”

Barkley unsurprisingly did not challenge Curry to a duel, as he’s aware that the four-time NBA champion is a significantly better golfer than him. The guard has already confirmed that he’ll play in the American Century Championship in 2025 and look to make it two wins in two appearances.

Barkley’s trash-talk may come back to haunt in a year. However, unlike Curry, he can spend the next 12 months preparing for the tournament. Perhaps he could shock the world by finishing above the Warriors superstar and mock him more.

Post Edited By:Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Advait Jajodia, a seasoned NBA &amp; Tennis journalist, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His journey from admiring Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal instilled a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 21-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,000+ articles.

Read more from Advait Jajodia

Share this article

Don’t miss these