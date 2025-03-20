“Do I Want Us Exporting Opening day? I Don’t” – Dan Patrick on MLB in Japan

Mar 19, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, JPN; Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani tips his hat to fans after defeating the Chicago Cubs during the Tokyo Series at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Dan Patrick spoke for a lot of people concerning MLB’s Tokyo season opener with spring training still having more than a week to go. For some it was literally in the middle of the night (3 a.m. Pacific).

Dan points out the absurdity of it all. What with the Dodgers and Cubs flying to Japan for two games and then back to spring training like nothing happened. Meanwhile, everyone else kicks it off next Thursday or Friday.

"How about we think of the players?" – DP on MLB's Opening Day in Japan today. pic.twitter.com/yydyfNLtKw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 18, 2025

There are so many reasons this should make no sense. For one, teams just aren’t ready to play real games yet. Certainly not the pitching. Most starters are making their penultimate pre season starts. The top guns will make one more Saturday or Sunday.

Big MLB Win in Japan

While MLB has played quite a few games away from home the last few years. they opened in Korea last year and as far back as 2014 in Australia, Tokyo has seen the most action.

Baseball’s hopes are that they can grow their brand in Japan to be more than just Shohei or the Dodgers. The Cubs brought two significant Japanese players of their own in opening day pitcher Shota Imanaga and DH/outfielder Seiya Suzuki.

The visit included exhibition games with both the Hanshin Tigers and Yomiuri Giants of the Japanese pro league. All the games at the Tokyo Dome including the exhibitions sold out.

TV ratings were also a smash hit. The first game between the Dodgers and Cubs averaged more than twenty-five million viewers. the most watched MLB game ever in Japan.

Baseball Unveils Roki Sasaki

One by product of this quick two game interlude was the debut of baseballs newest Japanese fascination. MLB’s off season was so much talk of landing spots for Sasaki and Juan Soto.

Go figure, the pair ended up in New York and Los Angeles. Sasaki lasted three innings in his big league debut as the Dodgers won both games against the Cubs. As for Soto in a Mets uniform? You’re just going to have to wait until real opening day.