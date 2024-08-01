D’Angelo Russell Blames Stephen Curry, Says Playing for the Warriors ’Worst Thing He Could’ve Done”

Being a teammate of Stephen Curry can be fun when seeing him knock down some bizarre shots from the field. However, D’Angelo Russell surprisingly used this reason to admit that his decision to join the Golden State Warriors was the worst thing that he could do.

On the Run Your Pace podcast, Russell regretted his decision to join the Bay Area side for the 2019-2020 season. Usually, players look forward to being on the same team as Curry to learn things from the sharpshooter. However, D’Lo might be the first player to have his confidence shatter seeing a teammate prepare for games on a nightly basis.

“The worst thing that I could’ve done was play for the Warriors. To see how Steph Curry prepares. Are you kidding me, bro? His practices, like he practices every shot, like off the ball, right hand, behind the back. Like you warming up, he’s practicing half-court shots,” Russell said.

Watching Curry practice his in-game shots would often have the southpaw believing he could do the same too. However, he would soon get a reality check.

“Seeing his prep made me really wanna be like alright, I can shoot from anywhere,” D’Lo concluded.

If anything, the All-Star is complimenting Steph Curry. To practice for numerous hours before the game to make those unreal shots look easy is a very impressive trait. Even though he could replicate Curry’s ability to knock down shots from “anywhere”, Russell did benefit from being his teammate.

During the 33-game stint with the San Francisco-based organization, D’Lo and Steph only shared the court for a handful of games owing to the latter’s injury. However, the then-23-year-old seemed to have been mentored well by the two-time MVP. As a result of learning from Curry, Russell averaged a career-high three-point percentage at the time and the most points per game in his career.