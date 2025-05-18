EXCLUSIVE: Can Steph Curry Avoid a Zion Williamson-Like Hamstring Setback? Dr. Nirav Pandya Weighs In

On May 4th, 2025, Warriors fans were amongst the happiest people on the planet. They’d just taken down the Rockets in a gruelling 7-game series and advanced to the 2nd round. Two days later, as the Warriors faced the Wolves in Game 1, the happiness turned into worry. Steph Curry had exited the game in the 2nd quarter and seemed to be holding his hamstring.

The Warriors took care of business in Game 1, but the very next day, it was revealed that Curry suffered a Grade 1 Hamstring sprain. A typical recovery timeline for such an injury is two weeks at minimum. That meant that the earliest he could return would be Game 6. Unfortunately, the Warriors could not contain Anthony Edwards and the Wolves, who won the next four on the trot.

An early elimination does have a silver lining – it gives Steph the time needed to make sure he properly recovers from his hamstring injury. Curious about the long-term impact of the injury, The SportsRush spoke with Dr. Nirav Pandya in an exclusive interview.

Dr. Pandya is a Professor of UCSF Orthopedic Surgery and the Director of Sports Medicine, Benioff Children’s Hospital. He is also a long-time Warriors fan. We asked Dr. Pandya about Curry’s rehab process and what he needs to do to avoid it from becoming a recurrent issue.

“The biggest factor working in his favor is that it was reported that Curry has never suffered a hamstring injury in his NBA career before,” Dr. Pandya replied. Curry has dealt with ankle injuries, MCL sprains, and a broken hand, but never a hamstring injury before.

Dr. Pandya reiterated how this was Curry’s first hamstring injury and that the Warriors star has ample time to rest and recover, works in his favor. “The fact that it is his first one and there is no rush to return to a game anytime soon sets him up to have a decreased risk of a recurrent issue.”

We’ve often seen cases of players dealing with hamstring injuries, which become a recurrent issue. One such case is Zion Williamson. The 24-year-old Pelicans star has been dealing with hamstring injuries on and off for the better part of the last three seasons.

Williamson’s experience with hamstring injuries has been more complicated. He has dealt with multiple strains over recent seasons, leading to extended periods away from the court. Reports indicate that his recovery has been hampered by the chronic nature of his injuries and the demands of returning to high-intensity play prematurely.

Dr. Pandya highlights the importance of a gradual return to activity for athletes recovering from hamstring strains. “A slow, gradual return to sport when his body is fully healed can take place as opposed to jumping right back into intense, playoff basketball,” he explained.

Curry’s dedication towards recovery and training, along with the Warriors’ cautious front office, puts him in a great position for a successful rehab. Prioritizing complete healing and avoiding a premature return to the court further boosts his chances of minimizing the hamstring injury from becoming a recurring issue.