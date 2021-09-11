“D’Angelo Russell’s dad has $50,000 taken from him in suspected ‘drug money’: Antonio Russell reportedly travelling under a ‘suspicious itinerary’ and has his money seized by authorities

D’Angelo Russell’s father, Antonio Russell, was reportedly travelling using a suspicious itinerary, leading the authorities to seize $50k of his money.

D’Angelo Russell has had a rollercoaster of an NBA career in the 6 years that he’s been in the league. Thought to have been the ‘point guard of the future’ for the Los Angeles Lakers led to him being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in merely 2 years. Another two years on the East Coast saw him move all the way to Golden State for a year and now he resides in Minnesota, alongside one of his closest friends, Karl Anthony Towns.

He’s enjoyed a fairly decent career on the court so far, making the All-Star team once while putting up solid averages of 17.6 points and 5.3 assists on his career. He’s had his run-ins with drama off the court and his father seems to be following suit on a much grander scale than his son.

It’s recently surfaced that D’Angelo’s father was stopped at the airport as it was suspected he was travelling using a ‘suspicious itinerary’.

D’Angelo Russell’s father has nearly $50,000 seized from him.

According to the authorities involved here, D’Angelo Russell’s father, Antonio Russell, was stopped at the airport under suspension of a fake itinerary on March 12th. When asked to see his bag, drug agents found 2 stacks of money that had approximately $50,000 in cash underneath 4 empty bottles of codeine.

Due to the presence of such bottles, the agents involved believe that Russell was on his way to use the money he had to purchase more paraphernalia. He was also carrying around 4 cell phones, out of which he let the investigators see 3. the three that they did check had most of the information wiped off of it and didn’t let them check his fourth phone.

D’Angelo Russell’s dad is in trouble. 👀 Federal agents seized $50K of alleged “drug money” from Antonio Russell.https://t.co/jAWyIM0Ufe — Timberwolves Nation (@TWolvesNationCP) September 11, 2021

Antonio claims to be on his way to purchase a car, hence he large wads of cash. However, there seemed to be no evidence on his phones that may suggest that he was in the business of buying anything that required $50,000.

D’Angelo Russell is yet to speak out about what transpired between his father and the law. Meanwhile, said officers have seized Antonio’s money for the time being and have not pressed any criminal charges against him.