Daniel Green, who brutally murdered Michael Jordan’s father, disturbingly revealed how he concealed James Jordan’s body

In 1993, Michael Jordan’s father, James Jordan, was brutally murdered in a botched robbery by Daniel Green and Larry Demery.

By 1993, Michael Jordan was a 3-time NBA Champ. His last three seasons had propelled him to heights of fame. In just 9 seasons, the world had proclaimed MJ the greatest ever.

While the world around was celebrating him, Michael’s world crumbled from under his feet. On July 23, 1993, James Jordan Sr. was brutally murdered by two armed robbers.

James, tired after a long day of golf, stopped on the highway near Lumberton, North Carolina. The 56-year-old then proceeded to take a nap.

Two teenagers found James Sr. sleeping in his car. In an attempt to steal the vehicle, Daniel Green shot and killed James.

His body was found 11 days later on August 3 but wasn’t identified until the 13th. Green later revealed disturbing details about the murder.

Daniel Green hid Michael Jordan’s father’s body in a swamp

During the trials, Larry Demery confessed that Daniel Green had murdered Michael Jordan’s father in a robbery gone wrong.

However, Green continued to refute the story and claimed Larry had already shot James by the time Daniel had arrived on the scene.

In spite of his denial, Daniel acknowledged his involvement in hiding the body. In his chilling interview with VladTV, the teenager narrated the entirety of the murder.

He claimed that Larry and he wrapped the body in a quilt and put it into James’ car. The two then went on to try and find a spot where they could ditch the body.

After a few miles of driving, the two found themselves on a bridge. They then threw the body and left the scene.

Daniel also denied knowing who the victim was. He claimed to barely have seen James’ face in the entire horrifying murder and disposal operation.

The loss of his father was especially hard on Michael Jordan. He was at the peak of his career, one of the biggest athletes in the world. And suddenly his father was found murdered.

To him, the hard-hitting truth of the ordeal must have been crushing. Despite all his popularity and success, his father suffered such a brutal fate.

Soon after the tragic news broke, Michael Jordan retired from the game of basketball for the first time. He tried his hands at the minor league and played with a Chicago White Sox affiliate.

