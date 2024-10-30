Danny Green Certain Anthony Davis Can Make Lakers Contenders But Chandler Parsons Disagrees

Sep 26, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers players Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) , Danny Green (14) and Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after defeating the Denver Nuggets in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Four games into the 2024-25 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers look like a completely different team. JJ Redick’s insertion as the head coach has changed many things for the better. Their offensive fluidity is much improved and superstar big man Anthony Davis has tapped into the player the organization hoped for. Three-time NBA champion, Danny Green, believes that Davis at his best makes the Lakers a contender. However, he was met with disagreement from co-host Chandler Parsons.

Three-time Sixth Man of the Year award winner Lou Williams questioned whether the Lakers are good enough to be a contender. Parsons immediately shut it down, but Green shared a different opinion.

Green played for the Lakers during their 2020 championship run. He served as a member of their starting lineup for the majority of that season. The 6-foot-6 guard has witnessed Davis play at his best and it has resulted in a championship, and he doesn’t feel that has changed. He said,

“When AD is playing how AD is supposed to be playing they’re right behind OKC and Memphis.”

“Is this Lakers team enough to be a contender?” – @TeamLou23 “No.” – @ChandlerParsons “When AD is playing how AD is supposed to be playing they’re right behind OKC and Memphis.” – @DGreen_14 Do you agree with Chandler or Danny? ⬇️https://t.co/soeNvWZX5c pic.twitter.com/Yo8hrTTRd0 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) October 30, 2024

Davis has risen to expectations this season. The nine-time All-Star is playing some of his best basketball. He’s currently averaging 32.8 ppg and grabbing 12 rebounds a game. Additionally, the Lakers star has been efficient, knocking down 55% of his shots so far.

This top play has allowed his teammate to relax a little on the offense. LeBron has given up his position as the team’s top offensive threat. In their season opener against the Timberwolves, James scored only 16 points. Despite this, the LA team managed to dominate and secure a comfortable win.

The nine-time All-Star is ahead of many NBA stars this season. The only concern is whether he can continue this form consistently over the 2024-25 campaign. Parsons doesn’t seem to think so, and questions the Lakers’ qualifications to be a playoff contender.

However, the two were able to agree on a key attribute that teams need to contend this season. Parsons and Green both attributed continuity as a big factor for successful teams, especially in the early season. The Lakers are thriving in that department as they made minute changes to their roster and rotation this off-season. Their core players remain the same. Parsons elaborated on that and said,

“They don’t have the first date feel. There’s no adjustment period for these teams that bring back the same core.”

AD is playing at an MVP level

For the past few seasons, LeBron James has intended to pass the torch to Anthony Davis. Injuries, bad form, and shooting slumps got in the way on this road. But now, Davis seems to have finally stepped into his place as the Lakers’ top dog.

AD is undoubtedly the Lakers’ first option on offense. That has been made abundantly clear during the team’s games so far, with Lakers head coach JJ Redick having declared it. But the star big man has had three 30-point outings so far in just four games, choosing to make it evident

Davis’ usage rate has risen by a decent margin this year as well. Last season it was at 24.8% and in four games so far this year, it has been 28.7%.

The Lakers’ regular season dominance and postseason hopes lie in the play of Anthony Davis. If he can keep performing at an elite level, the LA team might become a true contender in the stacked Western Conference.