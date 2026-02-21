Darius Garland Confesses He Didn’t Have a Future With the Cavaliers, Knew Trade Was Always “Going to Happen”

Every season in the NBA feels predictable in October and completely flipped upside down by February. The trade deadline is where front offices either double down on a title run or quietly admit it is time to pivot. This year’s big move was James Harden getting shipped from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Darius Garland, who knew the clock was ticking for him in Ohio.

It’s a nice swing for both teams. A proven veteran scorer for a younger All-Star guard still entering his prime. Cleveland clearly believes Harden’s playmaking and big-game experience can push them over the top right now, especially since they had not looked like a real contender in the East.

Garland feels that way too. The 26-year-old Clipper recently spoke about the trade with NBA Insider Marc Spears, to whom he disclosed that even if it wasn’t for Harden, Cleveland was inevitably going to get rid of him.

“It was going to happen regardless. They thought James had something I didn’t. He has experience in playoffs and All-Star numbers still to this day, even though he wasn’t an All-Star this year… They have a group too, and I guess I really wasn’t part of the plan,” Garland stated.

It’s always tough to see a player admit that a team had essentially given up on him. You can only wonder what that does to a player’s confidence, especially at this level. Meanwhile, Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers has looked like a winning formula, at least so far. Cleveland is 4-0 since the future Hall of Fame southpaw joined the squad.

Harden remains an all-time talent, still putting up numbers, and he could be the missing piece that pushes the Cavs toward a deeper postseason run.

That said, there is a darker chapter in Harden’s legacy. He has struggled to deliver under the brightest lights, particularly in elimination games. The Los Angeles Clippers nearly knocked off the Denver Nuggets in a thrilling first-round matchup during the 2025 playoffs, but Harden was largely a non-factor in a decisive Game 7 that sent LA packing.

The Clippers are not done yet, though. Kawhi is still there and was instrumental in the team’s incredible win streak that pushed them to 27-28 after an abysmal start to the year when everyone had written them off. Most of that streak came with Harden, so the next few games will show whether the fight truly remains with the rest of the team.

This trade is going to be judged in May and June, not February. If Harden helps Cleveland reach a place they have not been since Bron, nobody in Ohio will care how awkward the breakup with Garland felt. But if the Cavs flame out early and Harden disappears when the lights get bright, the questions will come fast. Either way, someone is going to have to step up.