mobile app bar

Darius Garland Confesses He Knew About Cavaliers’ Intention to Trade Him

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Los Angeles Clippers Darius Garland watches the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at Intuit Dome.

The Darius Garland to Los Angeles Clippers trade in exchange for James Harden may have come as somewhat of a shock for the NBA community, but behind the scenes, there was always a move brewing. Until recently, it was believed that it was just the Clippers who were looking to ship Harden off, but it’s been revealed since that Garland was on the trade block all along.

With Donovan Mitchell, it appeared that Garland had formed a decently good back court pairing. However, recent reports claimed they never truly meshed with one another. Their styles never fit. And although, in an ideal world, Garland would not want to leave Cleveland, he does not have bad thoughts about the organization.

On top of that, as he revealed during his presentation as a Clippers player to the media, he always knew he was going to be traded.

When a reporter asked him, “Did you have any inclination that this trade was coming?”, Garland simply stated, “Yeah, I knew about it. It wasn’t a shock.”

Well, most players are normally prepared for a trade at this time of the year. As proved by Luka Doncic’s jaw-dropping move to the Lakers in 2025, even the superstars are not safe. Their lives can be uprooted at any moment, whether they like it or not, such is the nature of this business.

But for Garland, it was different. It wasn’t anticipation, it was confirmation. It’s been reported that Mitchell, the face of the franchise right now, wanted someone different. That’s why they went for a future Hall of Famer in Garland. The Cavs wanted to maximize their championship window, being #5 in the East right now.

“I knew about it,” Garland repeated with a smirk, refusing to state how long he knew it for. “It wasn’t a shock though. It’s the business of basketball.”

Funnily enough, his agent, Rich Paul, said on his podcast that he told Garland beforehand that this would be his last season in Cleveland. He didn’t expand on why this was the case but clearly Paul saw the writing on the wall.

Garland may have seen this coming after the 24/25 season itself. The Cavs were the best team in the East, but in the playoffs, they lost in the second round, in a series where it was evident that a backcourt of Mitchell and Garland had its limitations.

Regardless, on social media, Garland only had nice things to say about the Cavs, who drafted him in 2019 and made him a star. Now, it’s up to him to elevate the Clippers alongside Kawhi Leonard.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these