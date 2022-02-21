“It’s time for Devin Booker to prove that he is a superstar and win games without Chris Paul”: Kendrick Perkins calls out for the Suns All-Star to step up in the absence of Point God

Kendrick Perkins believes Devin Booker can prove he is a superstar in the NBA as Chris Paul might not play the rest of the regular season.

The Phoenix Suns are 48-10 this season, having the best record in the NBA. That’s also the franchise’s best start to an NBA season by far. Chris Paul has been pivotal in all those 58 games.

The 36-year-old is averaging 14.9 points, 10.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals a game in his 17th season in the league. But just before the All-Star weekend Paul suffered a thumb injury, as he tried to break a pass against the Rockets last Wednesday.

“We 48-10 and, if I do miss some time, I know the guys gonna hold it down,” Chris Paul said of his hand, wrapped in a soft cast as he spoke to the media a couple of days before making his 12th appearance.

That’s what Big Perk expects but just from Devin Booker, not from all the Suns’ players, unlike CP3.

Kendrick Perkins calls for Devin Booker to step up

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes it is time for Booker to step up in the absence of “Point God” and prove that he is the superstar of the league.

.@kendrickperkins thinks the pressure is on Devin Booker with CP3 out. “Now it’s time for Devin Booker to prove to us that he could be a superstar AND win games without Chris Paul.” pic.twitter.com/2bXUqj60Y0 — First Take (@FirstTake) February 21, 2022

Although Paul hasn’t missed much of games since he came to Phoenix, Booker has managed to win all the games (12) in his absence. The 3x time All-Star is averaging well over 25-5-4 this season and will fancy his chances of getting his numbers up while his team’s leader recovers.

Paul is never fully fit during any of the playoffs runs thus far in his long career. He might be out for 6-8 weeks, which will also give him time to be his 100 percent before the Playoffs.

Considering the regular season ends in 7 weeks with 24 more games to go, Booker along with Cam Payne will have to step up in the play-making department for the Suns.