“David Stern and I Had a Bit of Disagreement”: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Advocated Sports Betting for the League and Fans’ Benefit

Sports betting was always frowned upon in the NBA, especially under David Stern’s leadership. However, when Adam Silver took charge, he proposed a legalized betting system. Sports betting is now taking off in NBA circles as the NBA Commissioner has found ways to use it to benefit the league and the players.

Shaquille O’Neal called him a “visionary” for having that foresight before asking Silver why it was so important for him. Silver took that opportunity on The Big Podcast to clarify that the message for the players still is to stay away from betting, but there have been some massive changes for fans of the sport.

The 62-year-old explained that it was important for the league to go this route with the way the betting market was set up with the rise of the Internet. But still, going against a league principle upheld for a long time was a major decision.

He said, “It was one area where David Stern and I had a bit of a disagreement.” Silver’s only concern at the time was the existence of an illegal sports betting industry.

So, when he saw that there was an opportunity to not only legalize it, but also bring it under regulatory authorities, he knew that the betting industry was about to take off. “My view was, it was in the best interest of the league and frankly the best interest of the fans that if there’s gonna be a massive amount of sports betting, that it be in a regulated, legal structure,” Silver said.

The Commissioner stated that now there are technologies in place that can detect people’s betting patterns and predict if something shady is going on. So the process is a lot more transparent and not as corrupt as some people make it out to be.

Silver believes that there should be federal legislation in the country to regulate sports betting to have similar rules for all states. Different ruling in different states creates a lot of issues.

Despite that, he is satisfied with the outcome so far. Silver said, “I’m pretty convinced, on balance, we’re still better off with legal, regulated betting rather than a huge illegal market.” Before it all changed, there were betting websites easily accessible to the American people, but there was no transparency.

Now, sports betting apps and platforms have become an integral part of the game. Every other show or podcast is sponsored by a sports betting company, and some of the game’s biggest retired superstars are openly discussing their bets for upcoming games.