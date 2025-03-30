“Can’t Count Mr Tim Duncan’s Bubble Championship”: Shaquille O’Neal Livid At Double Standards For LeBron James’ 2020 Title

There are two viewpoints surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship win from The Bubble. Either it is hailed as an incredible accomplishment due to the tough mental restrictions that were in place during the COVID-19 outbreak, or it is referred to as a “Mickey Mouse” ring—a series that should be discredited.

But why? A big argument made by those who hated The Bubble was regarding the irregularities surrounding it. Several notable players chose not to participate in The Bubble at all, while others were suspended due to breaking COVID protocols. This, on top of the entire postseason and finals missing fans, just doesn’t sit well as a memory. But could it also have something to do with who won the series?

This was a topic that NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal spoke about during an interview with Brandon Scoop Robinson. The Diesel was asked whether The Bubble win affects LeBron James’ legacy with the Lakers since his only ring with the Purple and Gold was that season.

Shaq not only supported LeBron, but wondered why the same hate wasn’t directed at the 1999 Spurs, who won the championship in a shortened lockdown season.

“He won a championship with the Lakers, and a lot of people try to discredit it,” Shaq began. “If that one doesn’t count, then you can’t count Mr. [Tim] Duncan’s bubble championship either. That’s right. I said it! If we’re counting Tim Duncan’s lockout-year championship, then you have to count LeBron’s too.”

The Diesel has a point. The ’99 season only had 50 regular-season games due to the lockout. Multiple games were canceled, including All-Star weekend. The lack of consistency led the Spurs to facing off against an 8th-seeded Knicks in the Finals, whom they handled with ease.

Is it the same as The Bubble? Not exactly. But people forget the multiple amazing stories from that year’s postseason.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat through top-seeded teams in the East. Luka Doncic has multiple moments of Luka Magic, and Anthony Davis played some of his best ball. Discrediting the 2020 run isn’t just a slight on LeBron but all the stars who stepped up at a time the world needed a distraction.

LeBron once said that The Bubble was the most difficult thing he’d ever done in the NBA

LeBron James’ resume of accolades is longer than the number of points he’s scored or rings he’s won. In 2020, the then 36-year-old baller told the media that competing under the Bubble requirements was the hardest thing he’d done in the league up until that point.

“It’s probably been the most challenging thing I’ve ever done as far as a professional, as far as committing to something and actually making it through,” the King stated. “But I knew when I was coming what we were coming here for.”

“I would be lying if I sat up here and knew that everything inside the bubble, the toll that it would take on your mind and your body and everything else, because it’s been extremely tough. But I’m here for one reason and one reason only, and that’s to compete for a championship.”

James wasn’t the only player to speak out on the difficulties of The Bubble. 2020 was a wild time. A difficult time. But there were two great things that happened in that time that were both basketball related. The release of The Last Dance, and the strong run that ended with another Lakers ring. Whether you love him or hate him, the win counts.