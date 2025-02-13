Who is NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s wife? Everything We Know About Maggie Grise

Mar 15, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) takes in the game with his wife Maggie Grise (R) in the third quarter of the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Detroit Pistons at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Adam Silver has been working in the NBA for over 30 years, but it wasn’t until after he assumed the role of NBA commissioner that he finally tied the knot with his wife, Maggie Grise. Silver and Grise have been together since approximately May 2014, reportedly starting their relationship a few months after Adam succeeded former commissioner David Stern. The couple tied the knot in 2015 during an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Advertisement

Silver spoke about his upcoming marriage during an April 2015 interview with TODAY. The then 52-year-old discussed his desire to have children with Grise, his then fiancé. Silver acknowledged that time was running out for him to have children, but both he and Grise had intentions to expand their family.

“You asked me about love,” Silver said in the interview. “I’m gonna get married in May. My fiancée and I would love to have a child. At least one, maybe more.”

Once the pair were married, they quickly made having children their priority. Over time, Silver’s family has expanded from two to four. Silver and Grise now have two daughters together. The first, Louise Burns Silver, was born in 2017.

The name of their second daughter, who was born in mid-May 2020, has not yet been publicly disclosed. Silver is certainly older than most first-time fathers, but the veteran commissioner was able to achieve the dream he had for himself and Grise.

Who is Maggie Grise?

Maggie Grise is a private person who had no foot in the spotlight before her marriage to Silver. Grise was born on January 1, 1970, and raised in Stamford, California. Now, Maggie is a prominent interior designer and decorator in New York City.

Grise studied at the University of Pennsylvania, an elite Ivy League school, and then at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism before her career as an interior designer took off.

Considering Grise reportedly didn’t start dating Silver until 2014, their relationship clearly picked up steam quickly. The pair must have immediately bonded considering they were married within a year and had their first child just three years after their courtship began.

While Adam and Maggie tend to keep their personal life out of the public eye, they have occasionally been seen together at public events, including NBA games and other high-profile occasions.

Despite being a private person herself, Grise has proven her support for Silver, who boasts one of the most strenuous jobs in professional sports.