Basketball

“David Thompson dropped 73 and had the scoring title stolen from him by George Gervin”: How the ‘Iceman’ had 63 points to win the scoring title race in 1978 over ‘Skywalker’

“David Thompson dropped 73 and had the scoring title stolen from him by George Gervin”: How the ‘Iceman’ had 63 points to win the scoring title race in 1978 over ‘Skywalker’
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"It's about being Rajasthan Royals": Sanju Samson labels R Ashwin retiring out as a team decision
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“David Thompson dropped 73 and had the scoring title stolen from him by George Gervin”: How the ‘Iceman’ had 63 points to win the scoring title race in 1978 over ‘Skywalker’
“David Thompson dropped 73 and had the scoring title stolen from him by George Gervin”: How the ‘Iceman’ had 63 points to win the scoring title race in 1978 over ‘Skywalker’

David Thompson had to drop 73 points to try to keep the scoring title for…