Days After Confessing Michael Jordan Lied About ‘Approval,’ Marcus Gives Rare Sneak Peak Into Larsa Pippen’s 49th Birthday Bash

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s relationship has always faced scrutiny from the fans. This was aggravated even further when Marcus lied about Michael Jordan’s approval of this relationship. Marcus, however, retracted his father’s disapproving statement saying His Airness was instead goofing with his statement. Now, days after confessing to lying about MJ’s approval, Marcus and Larsa seem to be enjoying her birthday in the most pompous manner together. Marcus shared several snaps of this glamourous birthday party on his Instagram account.

As days pass, the bond between Marcus and Larsa seems to get even stronger. The couple share intimate details about their life in a podcast regularly. Michael’s son and Larsa are deeply in love with each other. They seem completely unbothered by the scathing criticism and hate they receive from their parents or former spouses’ fanbases.

Marcus Jordan shared pictures of Larsa Pipen’s pompous birthday celebrations

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have deepened their bond as the days pass. Nothing sounds sweeter than having your partner by your side on your birthday. Larsa Pippen grandly celebrated her birthday with Marcus, who shared some snaps and videos of this pompous party on Instagram.

Marcus’ IG stories show that the couple had a lovely dinner at the New York City diner Carbone. They were seen relishing some fine dining, with Larsa gleefully smiling and cutting the cake. Here is a sneak peek from Marcus’ stories, as shared by the Twitter account NewsMan.

Interestingly, Marcus and Larsa have revealed that they have moved together in a live-in relationship. They are celebrating this party right after they confirmed about living together. Needless to say, Larsa definitely had one of the best birthday parties while having such a loving partner by her side.

Larsa Pippen once claimed to have Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy’s blessings on their relationship

Larsa Pippen is well aware of the animosity between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. On that note, she has received scathing hate and criticism for dating MJ’s son Marcus Jordan. However, she once claimed that Michael Jordan and his ex-wife Juanita seem to have left such animosity aside. As per Larsa, Marcus’ parents have shown their support and showered their blessings on their thriving relationship.

Interestingly, when the media asked Michael Jordan about his son’s relationship, the six-time NBA champion seemed vehemently disapproving. But His Airness’ disapproval also did not deter the couple’s spirits. The couple has quite a strong bond, evident from their public display of affection towards each other.