“I haven’t seen Space Jam yet!”: Michael Jordan made a startling revelation on The Oprah Winfrey Show to the immense surprise of Bulls fans

Michael Jordan stated somewhat mischeviously during an interview by Oprah Winfrey that he hadn’t watched his own movie Space Jam.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is the sequel starring LeBron James that has struggled to live up to its predecessor’s legacy. While the audiences loved both versions, many feel there’s an indescribable charm about the comically bad graphics in Space Jam.

Jordan himself shot the movie in complete jester mode, as did Charles Barkley and the other Monstars. The filming of Space Jam happened in the summer of 1995.

It was a whole elaborate affair involving Warner Bros setting up a set-side court so MJ could conduct his own offseason practice. Jordan made full use of the opportunity by playing one-on-one against his best competitors.

Later on, Jordan would also reveal that he used the shooting of the movie to gain an understanding of his rivals’ tendencies. Now that’s some truly admirable competitive spirit and meticulous planning, right?

“I haven’t seen Space Jam yet!”: Michael Jordan made a startling revelation on The Oprah Winfrey Show

Michael Jordan was also the darling of the American sporting community once he won the NBA title the following year. The release of Space Jam meant that he also had to embark on some promotional tour activities.

One of the first things he must’ve signed up for would’ve been an interview by Oprah Winfrey. Oprah was, at the time, perhaps the one black celebrity who could approach MJ’s ubiquity.

The interview she took with Jordan was quite remarkable and authentic from both sides. But it did involve a rather suspect, likely made-up story by Michael Jordan. The Bulls legend said he hadn’t even watched Space Jam at the time of this interview.

Oprah seemed pretty surprised at it, as did the rest of the audience. She emphasized in no uncertain terms how much she loved the movie. But Michael Jordan explained his position thus:

“That’s the reason I haven’t seen it. I’m so critical of myself that I really don’t know what I’m looking at. I like watching movies – I like watching you or someone else doing movies.”

“But to see yourself, I’m really nervous about it.”

Well, we don’t know about that, Mike. You were the one guy every single kid across the country wanted to be like, weren’t you?