“I Got 0 Idea”: Charles Barkley Confesses Just How Lost He’d Be Without Basketball

Charles Barkley carved a pretty good living out of basketball. The Hall of Famer earned over $40 million during his playing days and is paid around $10 million to be an analyst on TNT. However, on the latest episode of the Steam Room podcast, Barkley and co-host Ernie Johnson spoke about what life would’ve been like for the former Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns superstar.

The ever-jovial Barkley gave a profound answer about basketball’s role in his life. He said,

“For me, basketball means everything. I’ve been asked this question, ‘What would’ve done if you didn’t play basketball.’ And I said, ‘I got zero idea.’ But I know that little ball has given me every single thing in my life. That little ball sent me to college, sent me to the NBA, sent me to Nike, sent me to TNT. All because of that little ball.”

Barkley added that basketball is above everything else to him. He acknowledged that being an NBA superstar is low on the totem pole of society’s critical jobs. He credited the police, teachers, and firemen for their noble and selfless work. However, he suggested that nothing else takes precedence over basketball in his life.

Barkley added that being an NBA superstar, afforded him opportunities that a blue-collar job wouldn’t have, and took him places that he wouldn’t have visited. Barkley then revealed that while growing up in rural Alabama, he faced racism. However, he escaped it by playing basketball and building great camaraderie with teammates of different races and ethnicities.

Barkley’s answer gives an insight into his mindset. The intensity and dedication with which he played during his illustrious NBA career stemmed from the experiences he had as a child growing up in rural Alabama. Basketball afforded him an escape from his financial difficulties and made him a global superstar. He described being a basketball player as ‘the best job in the world.’ And he played like he loved his job during his 16-year NBA career.

Charles Barkley’s incredible philosophy about life

Charles Barkley is one of the funniest and most entertaining analysts in sports. His chemistry with his NBA on TNT co-stars Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, and Shaquille O’Neal is must-watch television. However, Barkley’s philosophy about his life is profound. During an appearance on the Mike Missanelli Show, in 2014, he said,

“I tell people, when I die I want to just say, ‘Man, this has been amazing. I’ve lived 51 years. I’ve lost two brothers. One died at birth and one died four or five years ago. We got great lives. Why would we be miserable?”

Barkley also spoke about his respect and admiration for those who contribute most to society. He said,

“I’ll tell you, there’s five real jobs in the world: teacher, fireman, policeman, doctor, and someone who’s in the armed services. Those are five real jobs.”

Barkley also added that he’s winning at life. He explained that he was paid to dribble a ball and now gets paid to watch LeBron James and Kevin Durant play and talk about it. The former NBA MVP’s incredible outlook on life is refreshing. Barkley acknowledges his privilege, which explains why he’s always jovial.