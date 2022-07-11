Basketball

Michael Jordan’s $2.1 million/week splash on luxurious Yacht with Yvette Prietto shows fans his Billionaire lifestyle

Michael Jordan’s $2.1 million/week splash on luxurious Yacht with Yvette Prietto shows fans his Billionaire lifestyle
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Who are you really thinking of burning?" - F1 Twitter reacts to Max Verstappen fan setting fire to Mercedes cap
Next Article
Virat Kohli injured: What is groin injury? Groin injury recovery time
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan’s $2.1 million/week splash on luxurious Yacht with Yvette Prietto shows fans his Billionaire lifestyle
Michael Jordan’s $2.1 million/week splash on luxurious Yacht with Yvette Prietto shows fans his Billionaire lifestyle

Michael Jordan is worth $2.1 billion and that money has to go somewhere, well, why…