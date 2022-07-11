Michael Jordan’s $2.1 million/week splash on luxurious Yacht with Yvette Prietto shows fans his Billionaire lifestyle

Michael Jordan is worth $2.1 billion and that money has to go somewhere, well, why not in renting a $1.2 million superyacht with his wife.

Billionaires love spending money, we know that. But if that billionaire is as flamboyant as Michael Jordan, you can bet that an entire community of sports league fans will keep a watchful eye on him.

Their expenses increasingly catch the eye of people and we start wondering why these people spend their money on certain things. Well, for starters, MJ has always been one to lead a luxurious lifestyle.

While he doesn’t flaunt it, he has always been one to make the most exorbitant purchases. He brought an NBA team, owns a clothing brand worth billions, and he recently also purchased a NASCAR team.

He also owns a yacht but what happens when you cannot take it across an ocean and into the beautiful blue waters of the Mediterranean? You do the next best thing, rent a super yacht.

Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, are currently renting a superyacht in Croatia for $1.2 million a week 🛥 ➖ ‘O’Pari’ by Yacht Charter Fleet

312 ft., 14 bedrooms

➖ 12 guests, 29 crew

➖ Helipad, jacuzzi, sauna, gym pic.twitter.com/nUxQdHyVZx — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 30, 2021

Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto rent a multi-million dollar watch, paying out $1.2 million a week!

What are a million dollars to a billionaire? It’s only petty change, we suppose. Michael Jordan certainly made it feel like that.

He took his wife, Yvette Prieto on vacation to Croatia in 2021 and rented a super yacht. The cost of the rental? An eye-watering $1.2 million a week.

Whole yacht of love! NBA legend Michael Jordan, 58, enjoys romantic getaway with wife Yvette Prieto, 42, on a $1.2MILLION per week luxury sea vessel in Croatia waving from the yacht deck he’s seen wearing plaid shorts, a black hat and black Jordan t-shirt pic.twitter.com/xqUD5G0ix2 — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 27, 2021

It looks as though the yacht had everything you could ask for. The two have been together for over a decade and it is likely they went on vacation to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

