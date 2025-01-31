De’Aaron Fox Trade: Brian Windhorst Names Spurs Rookie as ‘Key Factor’ in Acquiring Kings Star

December 1, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) dribbles the basketball against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kings star De’Aaron Fox surprisingly has emerged as the biggest name on the trade market ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. Earlier this week, ESPN insider Shams Charania shocked the world by revealing the Kings are open to trading Fox. The former All-Star and his team notified Sacramento that he does have a preferred destination, the San Antonio Spurs. Although there is mutual interest from both parties, a deal will be contingent on the availability of Spurs rookie Stephon Castle.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst made a guest appearance on ESPN’s Get Up. During his time on the show, he shared new information regarding trade buzz among the top stars. He added pivotal news in the De’Aaron Fox-saga, revealing standout rookie Castle is a big priority for the Kings in a potential Fox deal. He said,

“The San Antonio Spurs are the team that everyone is watching. Stephon Castle is the key factor in that one. Castle is the key piece to getting that done, and [the Spurs] love Castle there.”

Fox is only 27 years old and in the middle of his prime. The availability of a player of his caliber doesn’t come around often. As a result, the Kings have received plenty of interest from teams across the league. Regardless, Fox’s camp has made it known that the Spurs remain his only preferred destination.

San Antonio has all the assets to make a Fox trade happen. They possess a plethora of draft capital, including the Hawks’ unprotected 2025 first-round pick and their own. They have plenty of young players who could interest the Kings, but Castle is at the top of their list.

Sacramento isn’t imminently completing a trade, but Castle’s involvement could be the key to getting it done before the deadline.

The likelihood of the Spurs trading Castle is low

San Antonio is extremely high on Castle as a prospect. The fourth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is having one of the better rookie seasons in his class. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

His efficiency is not desirable but gives optimism of improvement as he’s shooting 40.4% from the field and 26.1% from three-point range.

However, there is the possibility that Castle doesn’t fit the Kings’ agenda. Sacramento revealed that they don’t have any intentions of tanking. If they were to trade Fox, they would like players that can help win now along with draft assets.

Castle may be great but he still needs the opportunity to develop his skills. He may not be able to do that in a situation where competing for the playoffs is the main priority.