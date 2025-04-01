Ja Morant’s Situation in Memphis Is a Bit Like De’Aaron Fox’s Was in Sacramento, Says NBA Insider

Mar 14, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (12) elevates for a layup between two Cleveland Cavaliers defenders in the 1st quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Ja Morant has been the face of the Memphis Grizzlies since the franchise drafted him second overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. But the two-time All-Star’s future with the team is in doubt if Memphis is unable to put together a respectable postseason run. NBA Insider Sam Amick opened up on Morant’s current situation with the team.

While Amick expressed that people shouldn’t start looking for Morant’s next team, the Grizzlies star is someone to watch in the trade market if things continue to head south in Memphis. Amick pointed out how the team’s GM, Zach Kleiman, after hearing rumblings on a podcast, immediately panicked and sent a public message to the league that his star guard wouldn’t be traded.

If the team is able to win a series or two in the playoffs, this offseason could look much rosier for the franchise. In the end, Amick believes we’ll just have to wait and see what the fate holds for the 25-year-old.

On FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, Amick described the situation as a “little bit of the same vibe of the De’Aaron Fox situation, which is like, ‘Keep your eyes on it and see where it goes.'” Considering Fox was traded earlier this season, that comparison doesn’t exactly spark confidence in Grizz fans.

Speculation about Morant possibly wanting out of Memphis arose after the team unceremoniously fired head coach Taylor Jenkins midseason. While it’s still questionable whether Morant wanted a new coach or not, it’s still not a great look for a team hoping to win a playoff series in a few weeks.

Grizzlies need a deep playoff run to convince Ja Morant to stay

Rumors have sprung that Morant isn’t long for Memphis if the team once again underwhelms in the postseason. The franchise has made it to the second round just once in the playmaker’s career, so another first-round exit could be the last straw for a star entering his prime.

The Grizzlies currently boast just a one-game cushion over the West’s seven seed, meaning the Play-In Tournament is suddenly a possibility for a team that’s been locked into a playoff spot for most of the campaign. If Memphis struggles to right the ship in the regular season’s final games, they could miss the playoffs altogether.

It will be an uphill battle for Memphis to put together a deep playoff run with a new head coach taking over. Taylor Jenkins wasn’t able to get the Grizz over the hump, but his team at least knew how to play for him. Memphis will need to figure things out quickly if they hope to salvage their season and hang on to Morant.