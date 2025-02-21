“Y’all Think We Got Those Tickets for Free?”: De’Aaron Fox’s Wife Calls Out Kings Fans Following His ‘Shots’ at Sacramento

After 8 seasons in Sacramento, De’Aaron Fox and his family will see out the 2024-25 campaign in San Antonio. The explosive point guard had been on the fringes with the Kings since last summer when he refused to sign an extension. But since his departure, the relationship between Fox and his former team has only deteriorated.

Advertisement

During his recent press conference with the Spurs, Swipa joked that there was “a whole list of things” his new team does differently from the Kings. He added that “the biggest thing” was how much more accommodating his new franchise was to their players and staff.

The comment didn’t sit well with Kings fans, with one of them taking to social media to clap back at their former point guard. The Sactown faithful tweeted, “F**k this guy, your wife was courtside for every game in Sacramento but yes the Kings aren’t accommodating to a player that isn’t a superstar.”

Recee Fox, De’Aaron’s wife, didn’t let these baseless claims fly. She responded to the fan, explaining that her presence at the games wasn’t accommodated by the franchise. “This take is comical. Do yall think we got those tickets for free? We paid full price for those,” she responded.

This take is comical. Do yall think we got those tickets for free? We paid full price for those. https://t.co/KlDG0lSyrB — Recee Fox (@Cee_Caldwell) February 21, 2025