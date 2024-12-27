De’Aaron Fox Trade Rumors: ESPN Analyst Lists Two Favorable Destinations if Kings Star Asks Out

Mar 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) controls the ball against the against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It has been two years since the Sacramento Kings’ fairytale 2022-23 NBA season. After finishing as the third seed that season, the Kings failed to make the playoffs the following year. Additionally, they’re on the trajectory to continue that trend as they hold a disappointing 13-18 record. The most concerning thing for the Kings is star point guard, De’Aaron Fox’s uncertainty with the team. Although he hasn’t asked for a trade, the writing is on the wall if the Kings continue to slide. ESPN analyst Tim McMahon pointed out two favorable destinations if the Kings part ways with their franchise star.

McMahon took to The Hoop Collective Podcast to discuss the future of Fox with the Kings. Two young Western Conference teams stood out as the perfect fits for Fox according to McMahon. He said,

“I think it would be a very interesting with Victor in San Antonio. I also think he’d be a very interesting fit with the Houston Rockets.”

McMahon highlighted the Spurs and the Rockets as the ideal fits for Fox that will benefit both parties. He went into detail highlighting Fox’s defensive capabilities as a big draw for these teams compared to the likes of Trae Young.

“I think De’Aaron Fox’s defensive capabilities are just at a completely different level than Trae Young,” McMahon said. “Simply because he’s so much bigger and more athletic.”

Fox’s ability to thrive on both sides of the court enables him to mesh with the Spurs and the Rockets’ identities. Each team is on different timelines of their progression. The Rockets are the second seed in the Western Conference while hoisting the second-best defense in the NBA. They have a boatload of young talent, that will certainly satisfy the Kings in a potential deal for Fox.

The Spurs are still far from contention, but Fox would fit perfectly alongside Wembanyama. The All-Star guard has had connections to the Lakers but that may be due to Fox being signed by LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul. However, a sleeper team that could get into the mix is the Heat. Fox and Heat star Bam Adebayo are close dating back to their college days together at Kentucky.

De’Aaron Fox didn’t sign an extension

Fox loves Sacramento and hasn’t shown any indication otherwise. However, when the time came to sign a contract extension he didn’t put pen to the paper. His reasoning was due to uncertainty of whether the organization’s future could compete with the best in the league.

The Kings star made a guest appearance on The Draymond Green Show, where he elaborated further on his rationale for passing up on an extension. “For me, it has all to do with just the team, the organization where are we going,” Fox said. “I want to make sure that we’re in a position to try to win in the future because that’s ultimately what I want to do.”

Sacramento is currently five games under .500, after adding DeMar DeRozan in the offseason. Their continuous struggles may force Fox to request a trade so he could have the opportunity to truly compete on the NBA’s biggest stage.