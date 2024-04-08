De’Aaron Fox’s Former Agent Gets Candid About Losing Him to Klutch Sports Despite $163 Million Contract

De’Aaron Fox’s former agent Chris Gaston went to ‘PlayersTV’ and revealed how he coped after losing their prized client. As a man of faith, the founder of the agency ‘Family First’ learned to deal with hardships through the “word of God”. However, losing their most valuable client was a jolt. The Kings guard changed his agency from Family First to Klutch Sports in 2022. This switch occurred despite Gaston helping him sign a five-year-$163 million contract in the 2021 offseason.

Advertisement

This was a huge loss for the agency as Fox was their biggest signing ever. Since Gaston manages the operations of Family First with his wife Cacilie Gaston, she has been in the middle of such developments. She claimed the Gaston family has been behind the Kings’ superstar during many struggles. Her husband considers Fox his “son or younger brother”. Therefore, losing someone like that to a different agency hurt him on a “personal” and “business” level.

“Losing a client De’Aaron Fox who was like a son to me, was like a younger brother or son. Someone I deeply cared about and you quickly learn this is a business. I mean there’s a lot of trials and tribulations on the personal and business side,” Gaston told PlayersTV.

Advertisement

However, the trainer-turned-agent has learned how to “bounce back”. While he did take a big hit, being a firm CEO, Gaston remains resolute. But why did Fox decide to build away from Gaston?

Why did De’Aaron Fox leave for Klutch Sports?

When Fox landed the humongous $30 million+ per year contract with the Kings, the franchise struggled to make the playoffs. However, they were keen on retaining him after doing away with various high-level players in the past. Gaston made the deal work but later the Swiper had different plans.

He wanted to explore further and who better than Klutch Sports to help him carve the path? While switching the brand, there were speculations that he might look for a trade away from the struggling franchise, but the two-way guard cleared the air in an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report.

“This move had nothing to do with wanting to be traded or wanting to move on. This has more to do with myself and the business of basketball, and I feel like they’re able to help me in ways that I’ve never been able to be helped before. It was really a level up. That’s not being disrespectful to anybody else,” Fox told Bleacher Report.

Anyway, that is the name of the game in the NBA. Many a time, business moves can trump personal connections. However, in the current era of the NBA, players want to build a sustainable brand rather than give in to emotions.