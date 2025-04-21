“Defense Is at a Championship Level”: Steph Curry’s Warriors Can Make It to the Finals, Says 2x NBA All-Star

In arguably the most intriguing first-round matchup of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors dismantled the Houston Rockets last night, jumping out to a 1-0 lead with the road victory. It was an incredibly low-scoring affair, reminiscent of mid-2000s hoops, as the Dubs walked away with a 95-85 win after a fourth-quarter scare.

It ended up being a tougher battle than expected after Golden State began to run away with the match late in the first half. But Houston’s incredible defense helped lead the team back late in the contest, making it anyone’s game in the final stretches. The Rockets are known for their defense this year, but the Warriors’ lockdown play came as a pleasant surprise.

Allowing just 85 points in today’s league is a tall task, no matter what teams are facing off. So, unsurprisingly, the Dubs’ defensive masterclass in Game 1 left many impressed. In fact, Carlos Boozer was so moved by the Warriors’ defense that he believes the franchise has a shot at another title.

“Jimmy got it going, Jimmy can close for ’em. Obviously, Steph, we’ve seen him time and time again,” the two-time All-Star shared. “But their defense is at a championship level. That’s what I’m impressed with.”

Boozer believes that if the Warriors continue to play lockdown defense, they should blast past the inexperienced Rockets and eventually find themselves competing for an NBA Finals berth. “If this team is playing defense like this, they can easily get to the Western Conference Finals and maybe to the Finals,” the former big man continued.

The Warriors certainly boast the experience advantage over the young Rockets, as Fred Van Vleet, Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams are the only members of Houston’s rotation with a playoff appearance. Meanwhile Curry and Butler are two of the most feared playoff performers in the association.

Stephen Curry lit up the Rockets for 31 points after he was expected to struggle a bit with defensive standout Amen Thompson on him. The two-time MVP has shown to be matchup-proof in the past, but it’s essential that the 37-year-old continues to post efficient performances for a team without many reliable offensive weapons. Otherwise, the Rockets could sneak back into the series.

Despite being the Western Conference’s seventh seed, the Warriors were favored to win the series before Game 1 ever tipped off. Now, already with a road win under their belt in the first round, the Dubs are likely feeling even more confident in their chances to send home a young Rockets team that exceeded all regular season expectations.