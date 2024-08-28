Stephen A. Smith Remains Undeterred by Aces’ 12 Losses This Season, Predicts Three-Peat for A’ja Wilson and Co.

The Las Vegas Aces have had trouble winning games recently. Yesterday, they lost a close game, 90-93, to the Dallas Wings despite valiant efforts from A’ja Wilson. Now they are 5-5 in the last 10 games, with 12 total losses this season so far. Their recent track record is making people question if the three-peat is even possible. But Stephen A. Smith still has complete faith in the defending Champions.

Advertisement

On First Take, he bluntly stated that the Aces are still on track to three-peat in the WNBA this season. Smith believes that Wilson will be able to carry her team all the way and unless he sees anyone else emerge as a powerhouse in the league, he is not going to think otherwise.

In last year’s campaign, the Aces only lost six games in the regular season. So far this year, they already have twice as many losses on the sheet. However, Stephen A. is still undeterred solely because of A’ja Wilson. The ESPN analyst even dubbed the 28-year-old the best player in the world.

Smith said, “I don’t think it’s a bad sign [losing games]. It happens, losses happen during the regular season. Aces are the reigning, two-time defending WNBA Champions. I’ve gotta see it to believe it that somebody is going to stop them, particularly with A’ja Wilson playing the way she plays.”

“She is the best player in the world right now. Better than all of them.”

"She is the best player in the world right now, better than all of them."@stephenasmith isn't worried about A'ja Wilson and the Aces' playoff push 😤 pic.twitter.com/w5RHwOuEE1 — First Take (@FirstTake) August 28, 2024

Earlier in July, Stephen A. said on his show, “I don’t give a damn how the Minnesota Lynx, the New York Liberty or anybody else looks, as long as the Las Vegas Aces are fully loaded and led by A’ja Wilson, ain’t nobody beating them. They’re going to three-peat, plain and simple.”

It’s clear that Smith is not willing to take a step back from supporting Wilson, even after 12 losses.

A’ja Wilson dropped 42 points against the Dallas Wings

Although the Aces have been losing games recently, Wilson has been fulfilling her duties diligently. In the last game against the Wings, she dropped 42 points in 37 minutes with six rebounds, two assists and a steal.

She shot 16 of 22 from the field and 10 of 13 from the charity stripe. Even though her team ended up losing the game by three points, her performance was unanimously appreciated. Despite the loss, she still has millions of people like Stephen A. on her side, who believe that she will take her team to another title and make history.