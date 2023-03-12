"I Never Loved Wearing Jordans...": Skip Bayless Wonders How Michael Jordan Ever Played Basketball in His Own Shoes

Michael Jordan is arguably the most iconic player in NBA history. Heck, to this day, the man’s star power hasn’t simply remained the same. Instead, it has improved dramatically. And along with it, so has the image of the Jordan Brand. The sneaker company has always been held in high regard. After all, it is the GOAT’s own shoe. And so, as you’d expect, despite their high price point, they’re used by absolutely everyone, for just about every occasion… except by His Airness’s biggest fan.

Recently, Skip Bayless answered a few of the public’s questions. And when one related to the Jordan Brand came up, let’s just say, the answer couldn’t have been more shocking.

Skip Bayless reveals that he avoids wearing Michael Jordan’s shoes when he works out

Skip Bayless is arguably the biggest Michael Jordan lover on the face of the planet. However, as it seems, even when the world couldn’t be more in love with the Jordan brand, it appears that the analyst can’t seem to love his idol’s shoes.

Why? After he was asked if takes the shoes out running, he explained not only why he can’t take them out running, but also why he can’t believe Michael Jordan ever played basketball in them. Take a look at the tweet below.

Forgive me MJ, but I must admit I do not wear Jordans when I am working out. Here’s why:pic.twitter.com/6h9FBJw40g — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 11, 2023

To be fair to the man, they do cost quite a bit, and they look very, very nice indeed. So, while we may not agree with the point on Michael Jordan playing in them, we certainly understand why he only wears them to show it off.

At the end of the day, they sure as heck don’t come cheap. So, perhaps Skip Bayless’s opinion on this one isn’t even close to as outlandish as it may initially seem.

