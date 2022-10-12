“You’re Not Going to Wear Sweats!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals How He Was Among the Best Dressed on 2013 Draft Day

Younger players prefer to dress to impress on their draft night, however, it wasn’t what Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted.

Let’s be honest. Giannis Antetokounmpo might be one of the greatest basketball players in the world, but he is also one of the most peculiar individuals. Coming from a humble background, there are several things The Greek Freak does differently than most other stars in the NBA. The best example is how the Bucks leader chooses to spend his money.

Now, the 6-foot-11 forward is one of the highest-paid superstars in the NBA. With total career earnings just north of $188 million, one would expect the 6-time All-Star to splurge a few times. However, unlike other top-paid athletes, Giannis prefers to be careful with the way he spends his money.

Being wise about his spending decisions isn’t the only thing that makes the 2-time MVP different from his competition. It’s his fashion as well.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to dress comfortably on his Draft night

Often times we see Antetokounmpo prefer to dress comfortably than be flashy. On various occasions, the 5-time All-Defensive player has been seen wearing Nike sweats as his pregame and postgame outfit.

In fact, the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year wanted to dress comfortably on his draft night, however, his agent was smart enough to veto the decision.

During an interview with Esquire, the 2020 Finals MVP disclosed how he was about to wear sweats to the Barclays Center. But before the future 13th pick could do so, his agent intervened and ended up making him the most well-dressed youngster of the night.

You know what’s the crazy thing? On my draft night I was about to wear sweats and my agent grabbed me and said: “There’s no way. There’s never been a guy to wear sweats to the NBA Draft and you’re not going to be the first one.” Blah, blah, blah. So, he got me a suit, I forget which company it was, and I was one of the most well-dressed of the night.

Was Antetokounmpo the most well-dressed on the 2013 Draft night?

As he mentioned, Giannis had put on a sharp greyish jacket to go along with his black trousers, making him look pretty dapper.

Other draftees such as Victor Oladipo with his three-piece suit, Shane Larkin and the polka-dotted bowtie, and KCP and his black and pink shirt combo also looked pretty fresh.

On the other hand, Rudy Gobert’s extra-long tie, Andre Roberson and his white dinner jacket, and Steve Adams’ odd-looking shirt-tie combo were pretty hideous, to say the least.

Yes, Giannis isn’t wrong when he calls himself as one of the most well-dressed from that night.

A big kudos to Giannis’ agent Alex Saratsis for the same!

