“Defensive length is the big positive”: LA Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel comments on LeBron James and co’s defensive advantage and offensive struggles of the team’s lineup

Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel discusses the defensive advantage and offensive struggle of the team after a win against the Detroit Pistons tonight.

Since the beginning of this NBA season, a proper starting lineup has been a thing of concern for the Los Angeles Lakers team. The entry of Russell Westbrook, missed games by LeBron James and colliding playing style of players has made this issue big.

Lakers have won only 11 out of 22 games so far this season, which has placed them in the 8th seed in the western conference. The team’s head coach is under fire from the beginning to resolve the issue because of the inconsistent performance of the team.

Addressing this issue, Vogel said, ” Defensive length is the big positive”.

Lakers’ Starting Lineup Struggles

Vogel has been known for his coaching on the defensive side even before joining the Lakers. The Lakers’ defensive rating is 108.8 and the offensive rating is 106.2. Previously the Lakers ended the 2020-2021 regular season with no.1 ranked defense.

The team’s starting lineup has been changed multiple times. Reacting on that ex-NBA player Jamal Crawford said, ” That means you are searching. You are really searching”.

According to him, the Lakers lack identity on both sides of the court. It looks like Frank is having trouble maximizing the utilization of Westbrook when James and AD are in the lineup.

Lakers are the favorites to come out of the West this season. But inconsistencies like these and the amazing run by Gloden State Warriors have created doubts.

