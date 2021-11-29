“LeBron James nearly shot the pathetic Pistons back into the game”: Skip Bayless ridicules Lakers superstar’s shot selection late in the game against a 4-16 team

The Los Angeles Lakers are back on the .500 mark with the win against the Detroit Pistons which they could have taken to overtime again courtesy of their terrible shooting.

The Sunday night game marked a rematch of LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart who got into a scuffle of this season in their last meeting.

But the match wasn’t very high on intensity or quality and look like a game between two of the most inefficient teams in the league. Mind you Lakers had the second-best odds to win it all before the season started.

Lakers at one point led the game by 19 points but won it with a score of 110-106. That has been their constant issue throughout these first 22 games.

They cannot hold a lead. Poor defense? Taking bad shots? You name it, they do it all after coming back from the halftime break.

Skip Bayless questions LeBron’s poor shooting

As absurd as Fox Sports’ analyst Skip Bayless gets while talking about LeBron James. The 4-time champ missed 3 jumpers in the 4th quarter including two 3 pointers and allowed the Pistons to stay in the game. Skip pointed it out after the Lakers win last night.

A horrific shooting performance against the Sacramento Kings where King James just shot 2 out of his 13 points attempt and missed two crucial 3-pointers, one at the end of regulation and the other at the end of the first overtime should have made him shoot lesser 3s in this game.

But he shot it 9 times from the perimeter. Although the 4-time MVP made 4 of them, the few misses gave the opportunity to Jerami Grant and Co to come back in the game. As a team Lakers shot a mere 28.1% from beyond the arc.

Lakers lost that game to Kings after taking it to triple overtime, just because they were adamant on shooting 3s rather than taking it to the basket. So the Pistons having done their homework challenged them to shoot beyond the arc all night.

They were almost successful as LeBron and Co did let them come back in the game time and time again with their poor shots. The Lakers exchanged 18 lead changes and 8 tied scores with a 4-16 team.

Out of the Lakers’ 11 wins thus far, 4 games went to overtime. And they have won just 1 out of 11 with a double-digit lead.

This problem needs to rectify as soon as possible. Otherwise, the Lakers might find themselves struggling to avoid the Play-ins like last year.