“You think you can fight LeBron James and get away with just a suspension?!”: Lakers fans give Isaiah Stewart some special treatment as the Pistons visit Staples Center

Lakers fans give Isaiah Stewart some special treatment during the Pistons visit to Staples Center

You probably already know by now why most Lakers fans now have a special place in their heart for Isaiah Stewart. But just in case, you don’t, here is a quick rundown.

The Lakers initially faced off against the Pistons just a few days ago. And during that game, this little incident took place.

Lakers and Pistons game court turns into a MMA octagon after LeBron James elbowed Isaiah Stewart. UNBELIEVABLE!!! pic.twitter.com/V46NOvJkH0 — Wirjil (@Wirjil) November 22, 2021

Yep. Fierce doesn’t begin to define it.

As soon as the game ended after those shenanigans, countless fans looked for the next matchup between LeBron James and Beef Stew. And if you’re on this piece, you probably already know it’s today. And at the Lakers’ home arena at that.

So it was already expected that Mr. Stewart would have a…warm welcome from the fans in the arena. And in that respect, it appears we weren’t disappointed.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Lakers fans get louder than ever before as Isaiah Stewart gears up to take a free throw

We won’t lie, Lakers fans have always been just a tad petty, and it’s completely justified. At the end of the day, when a fanbase is that loyal, pettiness is nothing less than common.

Still, for someone who got elbowed in the face by LeBron James, perhaps their treatment of him is just a tad harsh?

Oh, you don’t know what we’re talking about? Well, then take a peek at the tweet below.

Lakers fans are letting Isaiah Stewart hear it tonight 👀 (via @kylegoon)pic.twitter.com/0Uh8Bj9qgm — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) November 29, 2021

At the time of writing the score stands at 56-67 with the Lakers in the lead.

Can the Pistons overcome this faltering giant? Only time will tell.

