“Definitely An All Star”: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Painfully’ Agrees With Charles Barkley On Norman Powell Snub

Samir Mehdi
Published

Norman Powell(L) and Shaquille O'Neal(R)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Norman Powell was never seen as a ‘lock’ for the All-Star Game. However, it wouldn’t have been a surprise in the slightest if he had made it. Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal certainly are disappointed he didn’t make the cut as they expressed this on ‘Inside the NBA’.

“A guy like this who has been a really good player for a long time. He’s having a career-year. He’s been the 2nd best player on the Clippers. That team has shocked everybody. I would love to see him get rewarded. I feel bad, but I love Norman Powell,” said Chuck.

The kicker here is Barkley calling Powell the ‘second best player’ on the Clippers. James Harden was named an All-Star reserve over Powell and fans, while they wanted to see the 31-year-old make it, aren’t all too displeased with ‘The Beard’ receiving this honor.

Harden has been manning the Clippers’ offense all season long with lengthy absences from Kawhi Leonard. Powell has been his right-hand man through each game; a flamethrower from beyond the arc, shooting 43.5% from three point territory.

Shaquille O’Neal echoed Barkley’s sentiment. “I would painfully say I have to agree with Chuck. He’s playing excellent basketball. Guys like that should be rewarded. He’s definitely an All-Star in my eyes.”

It should be noted that when says he ‘painfully’ agrees with Charles, it isn’t in detriment to Powell. This is simply a play on their schtick of not liking one another.

Powell has always shown flashes of being a microwave-type scorer, being able to get hot and stay hot for stretches. His time with the Trailblazers proved this to be true but what he’s been able to accomplish this season has been otherworldly levels of production seemingly out of left field.

Norman believes he’s an All Star

“For me you know, I think I’m an All-Star,” said Norm on Draymond Green’s podcast a month ago. His reasoning was due to how well the Clippers have been playing in comparison to where they were slated to be by naysayers and pundits.

Being the leading scorer on a top 6 seed in the loaded Western Conference should be a strong enough case to for Powell to have made it. On the flipside, Harden is just as deserving, if not more, of the spot. The Clippers were never going to have 2 All-Stars named from their team and so it was simply a matter of whether Powell could edge out the former MVP.

The statistical case for Powell to make the team is most definitely present. His efficiency has been off the charts. Him shooting over 49% on all shots with 0 dribbles and maintaining that percentage for shots taken after 3-6 dribbles goes to show just how versatile of a scorer he’s become, being able to shoot off the catch and make plays in isolation situations.

It’s quite unfortunate Powell wasn’t able to make the ASG this year. He can take solace in the fact that he’s a prime candidate for Most Improved honors come award season.

