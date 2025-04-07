“Definitely Not $1.4 Million”: Shaquille O’Neal Accused Of Lying About His Custom Widebody Hellcat

When you’re 7’1″, 300+ pounds, and a Hall of Famer, regular cars just don’t cut it. Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t blend in, be it on the court, in the studio, or behind the wheel. And when it comes to his rides, they have to match his personality: loud, powerful, and built different.

Like many NBA stars, Shaq has a serious thing for muscle cars, but unlike most, he needs his machines stretched, widened, and completely reimagined just to fit inside them. Fortunately, Shaq has Effortless Motors to do that work for him.

The big fella has been availing their services for a while and often brags about his customized whips. Recently, he flexed his $1.4 million widebody Hellcat while allowing someone else to take it for a spin. However, this move backfired as fans called Shaq out for lying about the price of his new Hellcat.

One fan laughed at the blatant lie and wrote, “definitely not 1.4 million dollars.” Fans couldn’t understand how simply extending the seat tracks to add some length to the car cost a million dollars. Another fan wrote, “So they extended the seat tracks by an extra couple feet. And that added a million+ dollars to it?”

Shaq's Hellcat isn't worth $1.4 million according to fans pic.twitter.com/x8vDdHO32q — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) April 7, 2025

Some fans had hilarious questions to ask while mocking the big fella over the car’s price. One fan wrote, “Is there a bag full of $1.35m in the truck?”

His followers are not convinced that the Hellcat cost $1.4 million. Usually, Hellcats range from $40k to $200k. So, even if there’s a lot of customization work done to it, unless it’s diamond-encrusted, the price won’t be near a million and a half. But it’s shocking if the price is right because Shaq already has a few other Hellcats in his garage.

Shaquille O’Neal once forgot he bought two custom Escalades

Shaq is usually very smart with his finances. It’s his hard-earned money, and even though he has a $500 million net worth, he doesn’t like to waste it. The big fella doesn’t even allow his kids to think that they have a free hand on his money. But like every other human being, Shaq makes mistakes sometimes.

Effortless Motors has become Shaq’s go-to place for customized car orders. They understand his needs and make his whips the right fit for him. Once, he ordered two customized Escalades from Effortless Motors. The only problem was that Shaq forgot he had placed any such order.

So, when the people from Effortless Motors showed up at his doorstep with two brand new cars, Shaq was dumbfounded. After they refreshed his memory, Shaq had another doubt, whether he would fit in or not. He even claimed that if he fits in, he’ll give them one of his Hellcats. When the big fella stepped inside the car, he was surprised by the stellar work done by Effortless Motors.